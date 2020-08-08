Saturday, while the Big Ten announced that it would indefinitely delay the introduction of pads or full contact during preseason practices, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford participated in a short virtual interview with the program’s in-house media arm. In it, he offered an early insight into the tenor of the Nittany Lions’ first foray back to the practice field.

From the initial return to the program’s University Park campus over a few weeks in June, through informal workouts, into organized workouts, and finally into two weeks of ramped up football activities, the Nittany Lions at last began formal preseason practices on Friday.

“Obviously with the 2020 season upon us now finally, we've been grinding for a while and it's been a weird offseason, to say the least. But I think that we've taken full advantage of it and I'm really proud of how our guys have worked,” Clifford said. “So seeing this final product on the field for the first time of the 2020 season is super exciting, guys bouncing around just having fun.”

Detailing the offensive playmakers at his disposal this preseason, pointing first to Jahan Dotson and Daniel George before mentioning newcomers like KeAndre Lambert, Theo Johnson, Zack Kuntz, and Parker Washington, Clifford acknowledged the necessity of establishing early relationships with his new set of receivers.

“(It’s) extremely important. We didn't have that spring ball to mesh as much,” Clifford said. “These past couple months that we've finally been able to work out, we've gotten some throwing in, which has been great. And I think that the coaching staff and the university has done a great job with setting protocols to keep us safe but still be able to practice and do what we love to do. So I think that overall, it's not speeding it up, it's just enhancing the details and making sure that everybody's on par with the mission.”

To watch the rest of the interview, check out the clip below.