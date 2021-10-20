Clifford latest and more: 3 takeaways from Penn State's Wednesday presser

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach James Franklin provided the latest update on Penn State's quarterback situation on Wednesday night, while touching on a few other topics during his post-practice media availability.

Sean Clifford, who left Penn State's most recent game against Iowa with an injury, was out practicing Wednesday.

Franklin said it was not the first time he'd practiced since his injury, and that he is sharing reps with Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux — the only other scholarship QBs on Penn State's roster.

Franklin said Penn State wants to "invest [its] time where we think we're going to have the greatest return," and that it's hard to say which quarterback will deliver that return at this point.

"Fluid is a good word to describe kind of where we're at right now, and just kind of take it day by day," he said. "We want to try to make sure, like we always do, that the guys that are going to play the most reps in the game, the starters, are getting the majority of the reps, and that's hard to say right now.

"I think we would all agree that we'd like Sean back so we'll adjust and do what we have to do."

Franklin said that, should Roberson or Veilleux get the nod, the offense would change — not from a stylistic perspective, but in a way that accentuates the strengths of the quarterback playing.

"You want to say 'okay, you know, Ta'Quan, what what do you feel really good about? What are the 15 normal downs plays, what are the five third down plays, what are the five redzone plays that you feel best about, and rep those as much as you possibly can,'" Franklin said. "Then same thing with Christian Veilleux, but we'll see how that goes. That will that will be a conversation that we'll need to have."