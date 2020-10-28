BlueWhiteIllustrated - Clifford expresses confidence ahead of Penn State's showdown with No. 3 OSU

Sean Clifford’s review of the Nittany Lions’ 36-35 overtime loss at Indiana Saturday demonstrated something he already knew. Turnovers, one of the bedrocks of Penn State football’s approach to the game in all three phases, very much dictated the losing outcome. So despite finishing with more than double the Hoosiers’ offensive yardage and having an 87-62 advantage in plays run, and the 2:1 time of possession advantage that came with it, the Nittany Lions’ mistakes weren’t merely mistakes. According to Clifford, they were critical, and they were his responsibility. “I thought that overall we did good things, we did bad things. But I think the one thing that I saw in my game was, I thought that I played well, but the mistakes that I made, it wasn't just like a minor mistake. It was the critical errors,” Clifford said, citing his two interceptions, both in Penn State’s territory, cumulatively leading to 10 points for the Hoosiers. “If I missed it a different way or if they're in a different coverage, it's just an incompletion, but it was very evident after watching the tape how much that swung the momentum, and how much they kind of made us beat ourselves. “That's what I figured. It's on me. It's something I'm going to grow off of, but I thought that overall we moved the ball pretty well the whole game. But turnovers are a very critical point that we stress all the time, the ball is the program, and it came back to bite us.” Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

In his first performance since the 2019 Cotton Bowl, Clifford finished completing 24 of his 35 pass attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns to go along with another 119 yards and a score on 17 carries. Able to complete 7-of-8 to start, including a 2-yard touchdown toss to tight end Pat Freiermuth, Clifford’s troubles began when a screen pass sailed wildly and was intercepted at the Hoosiers’ 48-yard line, then was returned to Penn State’s 38. Nine plays later, the hosts were on the scoreboard with their first points of the day and a 7-3 deficit. Unable to get anything going the next possession, Clifford’s afternoon was made worse when a subsequent drive started at the Lions’ 5-yard line, leading to a Jamar Johnson interception on third-and-10 that was returned to the 5. Refuting the notion that the offense came out “flat,” as posed by one reporter Wednesday, Clifford said instead that it was the critical mistakes, not offensive lulls, that created the team’s issues Saturday. “If you just go back and look, the first interception that I threw, they got three points on the board from that. The second one, they were starting field position at the 4-yard line and they score. And then the fumble at the goal line, we're on the four, and then we fumble,” Clifford said. “So you're telling me we can't take... probably all three of those turnovers off the board in that game? “That's the thing. We're gonna control the ball, we're gonna make sure that we're careful with the ball but we're still taking our shots, we're taking what we want. I'm not going to be tentative, but same time I'm just gonna be a little bit more careful, more accurate and I think that we'll like the outcome.” Freiermuth, taking stock similarly to Clifford, echoed the sentiment. "There are a lot of positives on the film," he said. "We executed the majority of our plays... we just can't shoot ourselves in the foot. We gotta take care of the ball. The ball is the program. So there's a lot of positives on the film, but we'll just continue to work and take those negatives and make them positives."