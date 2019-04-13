There was the throw he put just out of the reach of an open Daniel George. There were the few reads he missed, likely the product of a quarterback still in the process of creating a rapport with the first-team offense — which he led throughout spring practice because of an injury to Tommy Stevens.

Ever unsatisfied, Sean Clifford’s mind went unprompted toward the mistakes he made during Penn State’s Blue-White Game Saturday.

The candid words from Clifford, who finished 11-for-19 and accumulated 119 yards and a touchdown on the day, shouldn’t surprise you.

He claims he’s the most competitive person on Penn State’s roster, so he isn’t about to sugarcoat his performance for anyone.

But Saturday’s numbers, which were hampered by drops from Pat Freiermuth and KJ Hamler and a second-team defense that proved stingier than some expected, didn’t override the inherent positives of spending 15 practices spent at the helm of the Nittany Lions’ first unit.

It’s still a group Clifford might command when Penn State opens its season on August 31. James Franklin would not commit to naming Stevens the starter as the Nittany Lions close summer camp, opting instead to create the kind of competitive situation Franklin considers so valuable to his program.

It’s also the kind of environment that can fuel a fiery competitor like Clifford.

“You know, obviously for us, I’m a big believer in competition at every single position,” Franklin said. “We haven’t named a starter at any position...Obviously we want to be able to name the starter as soon as we possibly can, but we’re not ready to do that right now. It’s going to need to be more of true competition.”

So Clifford’s spring — already crucial to his development as a player — takes on a new, team-wide value as he strives to develop chemistry with Penn State’s weapons at the skill positions.

“That honestly, I think, as a quarterback, is the biggest thing, especially with the wide receivers,” Clifford said. “You can have all this talent in the room, but if you’re not going to work hard at it, not get that chemistry, it’s not going to mean anything.”

Clifford, whose favorite words might be “reps” and “process,” will have plenty to work on before the quarterback competition reignites in the summer.

But it’s important to note that while he has no problem critiquing his own performance publicly, Clifford’s confidence supplies are quite full in regards to other areas of his game.

For example, he prides himself on his accurate throws and leadership, which has greatly improved of late, according to his teammates.

Clifford is also quite proud of his improved agility, which he displayed several times Saturday, picking up 31 yards on six attempts as the game’s second-leading rusher.

From the standpoint of the defensive players who deal with Clifford every day in practice, though, it’s the mental progression that’s made the biggest difference for the redshirt sophomore.

In fact, Clifford’s improved focus might even be the direct result of his competition with Stevens.

“I think he’s definitely sharpened up,” defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos said. “Especially competing with Tommy. Day in and day out, he’s definitely gotten sharper. He’s improved overall as an athlete since last season too so I think that’s a big difference.”

Will it be good enough to earn the nod as Penn State’s next starting quarterback?

We’ll see.





