BlueWhiteIllustrated - Clemson heads best RB groups in nation

Fingers are crossed for a football season with the pandemic but we will continue to have hope and preview the season. This week I start a series ranking the best teams in college football by position. I continue with the running backs.

1. CLEMSON

Travis Etienne is one of the best running backs in college football (if not the best) and his backup, Lyn-J Dixon is no slouch. Etienne rushed for more than 1,600 yards and Dixon had more than 600, so this is a tough duo to match.

2. LOUISVILLE

Wait, another ACC team? Yep. You may not know them as household names but Javian Hawkins rushed for more than 1,500 yards last year and Hassan Hall could be a 1,000-yard rusher as well if he’s healthy.

3. PENN STATE

I love the duo for Penn State with Journey Brown as the speed threat and Noah Cain as the grinder who has a great nose for the end zone. Neither had 1,000 yards rushing but they combined for 20 touchdowns.

4. ALABAMA

Najee Harris is a great back and should have a monster season and his backup should be former five-star Trey Sanders, who could be the next great one at Alabama. Sanders missed all of last season with an injury but if he returns to his high school form, he’s going to be a beast.

5. OKLAHOMA STATE