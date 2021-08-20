Clearing up PSU's DL picture, training camp thoughts, more: BWI Daily

The BWI Daily continues its look at positional battles throughout the Penn State Nittany Lions roster with the defensive end position.

Host Thomas Frank Carr and Greg Pickel take you through what was said and observed through the first two weeks of practice at Penn State's fall training camp.

First, they discuss projected starting defensive end Nick Tarburton's journey to where he is today, which includes a position switch and multiple injuries. They also tell you why they think he's the lead candidate to start opposite of Arnold Ebiketie on the Penn State defensive line.

Next, they discuss why we've heard so much about Smith Vilbert this spring and summer. Is he really becoming the player his recruiting profile said he could be? Then, the hosts continue down the depth chart of the Penn State defensive end position to discuss the biggest enigma of the defense, Jesse Luketa. Is he a linebacker or a defensive end? Which should he be? T-Frank and Greg give their thoughts.

Finally, Greg gives his final impressions on what is left to learn through training camp at some key positions.