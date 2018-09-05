“I think the mood was a good mood because obviously we're happy with the win and we were excited about that, but it was definitely a mood that everyone came ready to work and ready to kind of get those things corrected,” he said. “When you got to the film room, it wasn't something that guys were being defensive. Guys were wanting to learn and grow from that experience that they had, and I think that was the best part, that you're able to grow and learn from the things you did in a win and not the things you did in a loss.”

Back at the Lasch Building Sunday to evaluate the game film and take part in the team’s weekly walk-through practice, that’s exactly what fifth-year senior quarterback Trace McSorley saw.

Having allowed 28 points to the Mountaineers in the fourth quarter, and failing to produce much offensively in the entirety of the first half following an initial touchdown drive, the Nittany Lions attempted to strike a balance. Understanding the need for corrections, the ultimate result of a win allowed for some breathing room.

Meeting with the media this week in advance of their game at Pitt on Saturday (8 p.m., ABC), many of Penn State’s players had narrowed down the scope of the areas they’d like to see improve before taking the field for the second game of the season.



Specifically, leading 24-10 heading into the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions’ defense suffered a lapse of fundamentals against the Mountaineers on Saturday. Beginning with a Malik Williams 17-yard touchdown reception, the Appalachian State wideout again cashed in with a 24-yarder seven minutes later. Soon after, Penn State’s special teams put the Lions in a bind off a botched onside kick recovery when Zac Thomas punched in a 1-yard TD run four plays later to tie the game at 31-31, all leading to Jalin Moore’s 16-yard touchdown carry to finally give the Mountaineers a 38-31 lead with less than two minutes to play.

Taking his cues from head coach James Franklin, sophomore safety Lamont Wade chose to highlight the three points and few yards surrendered by the unit for the first three quarters of the game. Still, he also acknowledged what was learned from the experience against the Mountaineers what needs to happen collectively for the defense to improve this weekend.

“Fourth quarter, we just have to stand strong, play football all four quarters, and we saw some adjustments we have to make, and corrections we have to make,” he said. “We already handled that, so now we're looking to improve from that.”

Penn State’s offensive players turned their focus to physicality, too.

Noting that perimeter blocking could have been much better from the Nittany Lion wideouts, redshirt freshman K.J. Hamler said the film demonstrated what needs to happen to produce better results this weekend. “That's a mindset we've always gotta have, just so we can get Miles in space or Trace in space. So our perimeter blocking I think is going to be a key for this week and we just have to have that mindset that we have to be physical with the linebackers, safeties, corners,” said Hamler. “It doesn't matter who is in front of us, we just have to have that dog mentality each and every play.”

For McSorley, though, the proof of Penn State’s play against the Mountaineers was demonstrated by the end of the Nittany Lions’ Tuesday practice this week.

Having lamented what he considered an imprecise practice the Tuesday leading into the opener, McSorley said that this week’s Tuesday practice edition turned out to be much better.

“I think from last Tuesday to this Tuesday, we grew a lot. We came out, we were a lot more precise. Our energy was there. We were kind of coming back, ready to get going and now we're getting into that routine of what a game week is like. And I think that has helped us,” he said. “And even going back into the beginning of our drills, everyone had a little different sense of urgency to them and we were kind of snapping in and out of routes. From the quarterback position, the balls were put in accurate spots to where the receiver can catch it and turn it up the field and do something with it. I think that was the biggest difference was everything was a lot cleaner this Tuesday than it was last Tuesday.”

Remembering the feeling immediately after avoiding a top 10 upset at home to a Sun Belt opponent, it’s a mindset the Nittany Lions say they’re carrying through into the practice week ahead of Pitt.