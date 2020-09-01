It's been a busy day for some of the nation's top junior prospects, as Sept. 1 marks the first day that Division I coaches are allowed to initiate conversations with their top prospects in next year's class, the Class of 2022. Unlike seniors, who coaches are allowed to call directly, juniors are only allowed to be contacted via messaging, whether it be text messages, email or direct messaging on social media.

While many of these players have already been in contact with James Franklin and his staff, plus other schools across the nation, up until now, it had been on the player to initiate all of those conversations. Now, Franklin and his assistants can reach out to these players when they so chose.

It may be an exciting day for many prospects, but it can also be a hectic day. A few of Penn State's top prospects have already heard from dozens of schools. One prospect said that he's received over 70 text messages since midnight.

To learn more about which players Penn State has contacted, plus which schools have contacted Penn State's four committed players, join us inside The Lions Den!

Get a Free 30-Day Trial with Promo Code BWI30