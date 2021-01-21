Class of 2022 Offers Board: Linebackers
There's no shortage of linebackers across the Mid-Atlantic region for the Class of 2022.
Nationally, Penn State has extended 19 verbal scholarship offers at the position, seven of whom are still uncommitted and live 250 miles of State College. All seven of those players are featured below, but it should be noted that there are also at least two players in Florida who are regularly communicating with the staff.
With Philadelphia native Ken Talley already committed, it's possible that the staff could add two more linebackers if they're too good to pass up, but realistically, we think two linebackers total in the 2022 class is probable.
Below are some of the top players to keep an eye on.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
Schools: Penn State, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame Ohio State, Ole Miss Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech
The Latest - 1/21/21 - Barham has been on campus before, attending the Blue-White Game in 2019. He also camped at Penn State as an underclassmen while still at DeMatha. He's not one to open up about his recruitment much, so it's hard to say where the Nittany Lions rank at this stage. From talking with Penn State sources, he is in regular communication with them, which is good, but there's no shortage of competition either. Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas A&M are a few of the schools believed to be standing out early for Barham.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news