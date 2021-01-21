There's no shortage of linebackers across the Mid-Atlantic region for the Class of 2022.

Nationally, Penn State has extended 19 verbal scholarship offers at the position, seven of whom are still uncommitted and live 250 miles of State College. All seven of those players are featured below, but it should be noted that there are also at least two players in Florida who are regularly communicating with the staff.

With Philadelphia native Ken Talley already committed, it's possible that the staff could add two more linebackers if they're too good to pass up, but realistically, we think two linebackers total in the 2022 class is probable.

Below are some of the top players to keep an eye on.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial