Remaining Class of 2020 Signees set to Enroll this Weekend
The newest Nittany Lions are ready to begin collegiate careers
Penn State football will begin phase two in its process of welcoming back players to campus this upcoming weekend. Linebacker Micah Parsons told the media Monday that he'll be part of that group, electing to stay home this week to spend time with his son and father ahead of Father's Day.
Now, Blue White Illustrated has learned that the 15 remaining scholarship players in the Class of 2020 are also expected to begin their Nittany Lion careers this weekend. Back in January, Penn State welcomed 11 of the 27 signees in the class as early enrollees. Those players came back to campus this past weekend and were joined by junior college safety Ji'Ayir Brown.
The majority of offensive players that signed with the Lions will come this upcoming weekend. There are 10 players expected: quarterback Micah Bowens, running back Keyvone Lee, wide receivers Norval Black, Malick Meiga and Parker Washington, tight end Tyler Warren, as well as offensive linemen Golden Israel-Achumba, Jimmy Christ, Olu Fashanu and Ibrahim Traore.
There are also five defensive prospects that had yet to enroll: defensive linemen Coziah Izzard, Brandon Taylor and Amin Vanover, plus linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Zuriah FIsher.
Last year's recruiting class was not only the biggest class under Franklin's leadership, but it was also the biggest at Penn State since 2009. The Class of 2020 finished 14th overall in the Rivals Team Rankings. It was the fourth consecutive year and fifth out of the past six that Franklin and his assistants signed a top 15 recruiting class.
Out of the 27 prospects who signed, 13 earned a four-star rating, while the other 14 earned three-stars. Seven prospects finished inside the Rivals250.
