Penn State football will begin phase two in its process of welcoming back players to campus this upcoming weekend. Linebacker Micah Parsons told the media Monday that he'll be part of that group, electing to stay home this week to spend time with his son and father ahead of Father's Day.

Now, Blue White Illustrated has learned that the 15 remaining scholarship players in the Class of 2020 are also expected to begin their Nittany Lion careers this weekend. Back in January, Penn State welcomed 11 of the 27 signees in the class as early enrollees. Those players came back to campus this past weekend and were joined by junior college safety Ji'Ayir Brown.

