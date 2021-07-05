Class Breakdown: Penn State's 2022 class reaches 17 commitments

Following a July 4th fireworks show that saw Penn State land three verbal commitments, the Nittany Lions' Class of 2022 is continuing to take shape. Zane Durant, Tyreese Fearbry and Kaleb Artis each joined the group on Sunday, bringing the class to 17 players in total. Get to know each of Penn State's 17 commitments, below:

DE Ken Talley, QB Beau Pribula, TE Jerry Cross and OL Drew Shelton together at the Lion Strong 7-on-7 tournament back on June 25.

By the numbers

Quarterbacks: 2 — Pribula, Allar Running Backs: 0 Wide Receivers: 3 — Saunders, Ivey, Johnson Tight Ends: 1 — Cross Offensive Linemen: 3 — Shelton, McNeil, Nelson Defensive Ends: 3 — Fearbry, Talley, Durant Defensive Tackles: 1 — Artis Linebackers: 1 — Wylie Cornerbacks: 0 Safeties: 1 — Mills Athletes: 1 — Flowers Specialists: 1 — Bacchetta

The third four-star defensive lineman to land with the Nittany Lions on Sunday, Artis is one of the most important prospects for the Nittany Lions in this class. He is the second New York Cty native to join the group, alongside offensive lineman Maleek McNeil, and the second defensive tackle, joining Zane Durant. Artis's first strong relationship at Penn State came via Deion Barnes, but he gradually formed a very strong bond with defensive line coach John Scott Jr. as well. Artis ultimately selected the Nittany Lions among 20 total offers, including Notre Dame, Rutgers, Texas, Wisconsin and Texas A&M. His final four schools were Florida State, Virginia, Auburn and Penn State. He left a visit with the Tigers impressed with what they had to offer, but a trip to State College a week later also impressed, and it's the Nittany Lions who walked away with Artis's verbal commitment. Kaleb Artis commits to Penn State Film Evaluation



Fearbry visited Pitt's campus six times in 2021, and some considered Pat Narduzzi and his staff the favorites to land a verbal commitment until Penn State made a late push with the talented defensive end out of Western PA. Fearbry, whose athletic, 6-foot-5, 205-pound frame stands out, called his Penn State official visit two weeks ago a "mind-blowing experience." He added that he liked the dynamic of State College and appreciated that it wasn't too far from home, and said he enjoyed getting to know Penn State's coaching staff. Fearbry concludes his recruitment having selected Penn State from among 19 total offers, including Miami, West Virginia and Michigan State. Along with Pitt, Fearbry also took visits to Kentucky and Auburn, but, in the end, he elected to play his college football in Happy Valley. Fearbry breaks down PSU commitment Film Evaluation Highlight Film

Penn State offered Zane Durant back in January, and made its intentions clear with consistent communication. Defensive line coach John Scott formed a strong bond with Durant, and Scott's South Carolina roots helped him identify with Durant. That helped get Durant on campus on June 18 for an official visit. After his visit, he admitted that the Nittany Lions were among his top three schools. Penn State's family atmosphere helped Durant ultimately decide he wanted to play his college football in Happy Valley. Durant wraps up his recruitment with 15 offers. He visited UCF, Indiana and Miami — twice — before giving his verbal commitment to James Franklin and company. Listed as a defensive end, he's viewed by the Penn State staff as a defensive tackle, and Durant said Scott compared him with Kevin Givens, a former Nittany Lion who now plays on the defensive interior for the San Francisco 49ers on the NFL. Zane Durant commits to Penn State Durant's Coach: 'I couldn't ask for a better player to work with' Highlight Film Film Evaluation

Wylie picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions in April 2020. By that time, a handful of top programs had already made the more, including Oklahoma and Michigan. Overall, he earned 29 scholarship offers, and in the final months of his recruitment, it was clear that Penn State, Kentucky and Pitt were the three schools recruiting him the hardest. Pitt was the first school to host him for an official visit back on June 10-12, followed by Penn State that next weekend, June 18-20. Wylie actually admitted that he committed to Penn State before leaving campus that day, although he did still go to Kentucky, June 25-27. If Wylie signs with the Nittany Lions, he'll be the first player from Imhotep Charter since DE Shaka Toney in the Class of 2016. Keon Wylie commits to Penn State Imhotep coach offers insight on Keon Wylie Film Evaluation: Keon Wylie Highlight Film

Johnson's recruitment was relatively quick, as Penn State didn't extend an offer until about a month before he committed, May 18. He started out speaking with Ty Howle primarily before getting to know Taylor Stubblefield, and once both sides felt comfortable with each other, they wasted little time when it comes visiting, as Johnson came to University Park for an unofficial visit on June 16. He worked out for the staff that afternoon, running a 4.47-second 40 and a 4.18-second shuttle. Those times, combined with his work during field drills solidified the offer. Penn State's staff then decided to bring him back to campus less than 48 hours later for an official visit, June 18-20. He ended up calling the staff to commit on the ride home from that visit, and would announce his commitment publicly June 21. Virginia WR Tyler Johnson calls Penn State 'the right fit' Penn State impresses WR Tyler Johnson & family during official visit Highlight Film

Alex Bacchetta is the No. 1 ranked punter in the Class of 2022 by Kohl's Kicking, and he said he'll focus on that, along with holding and kickoff duties, which he wants to compete for when he arrives at Penn State. Bacchetta is a product of Westminster in Atlanta, which also produced former Penn State punter Blake Gillikin. Bacchetta and Gillikin have worked out together in the past and maintain a close relationship. Bacchetta received offers from Arkansas and Virginia, while Baylor and Alabama also expressed an interest. He has other connections to Penn State, but his choice to commit to James Franklin and his staff came down to feeling valued. He said the staff treated him like he was a five-star quarterback, which was important to him. Nation's top punter Alex Bacchetta commits to Penn State Highlight Film

Tyrece Mills picked up an offer from Penn State at the end of March. With Lackawanna playing just two games this spring before the season was canceled, there isn't much film on Mills, but the staff's connection with Lackawanna head coach Mark Duda and the whole program allowed them to offer Mills before other schools came into the mix. He didn't speak about his recruitment much before making what was somewhat of a surprise commitment on May 5. A native of Philadelphia, we learned that Mills has maintained a very close relationship with Deion Barnes, who's now a grad assistant at Penn State and was previously part of the staff at Northeast while Mills was still in high school. 'I know they're going to take care of their own there,' Mills said following his commitment. 'I know it's real genuine. Knowing somebody personally up there on the staff just makes that a lot easier.' Tyrece Mills opens up about Penn State commitment Q&A: Lackawanna head coach Mark Duda opens up about Tyrece Mills Highlight Film

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Maleek McNeil's size makes him an intriguing prospect at 6-foot-8, 340 pounds. But he combines that size with noticeable agility and speed that comes from a lifetime playing basketball, which makes him even more interesting for Phil Trautwein and James Franklin. After taking a self-guided visit to campus during the spring, McNeil decided that he didn't need to wait for the dead period to open up to make his decision, spurning the idea of taking official visits and committing to the Nittany Lions on May 1. McNeil held eight offers by the time his recruitment wrapped up, including Auburn, Duke and Pitt. He chose Penn State from a final three that also included Boston College and Rutgers. Penn State adds OL Maleek McNeil to Class of 2022 Film Evaluation: Maleek McNeil 2022 OL prospect Maleek McNeil discusses top-3, PSU unofficial visit Highlight Film

Drew Allar became the second quarterback commit in this class back on March 8. He was a priority for new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, but Allar made sure to cite the influence the entire coaching staff had on his decision, not just the new PSU play-caller. Allar's stock rose quickly, and it still continues to rise after a strong start at the Elite 11 this weekend. Allar, a native of Medina, Ohio, chose the Nittany Lions over Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M, Washington and Tennessee, earning 27 offers in total as of this writing. The Fighting Irish entered the picture late, offering Allar shortly before his commitment to Penn State, and there was some speculation that Allar might reconsider, but the Nittany Lions still won out. Allar shut down his recruitment at the same time as Beau Pribula, the other quarterback in this class. QB Drew Allar commits to Penn State Penn State QB commit Drew Allar talks Nittany Lions at Elite 11 Film Evaluation Highlight Film

Mehki Flowers is one of the most exciting athletes in the state of Pennsylvania, and thus an absolutely crucial add for the Nittany Lions. He made New Years Day extra special for the Penn State coaching staff when he gave them his verbal commitment. Listed as an athlete, Flowers could play safety or receiver at the next level and has shown the level of athleticism and ball skills necessary for either role. Flowers had 22 offers, including the likes of Arizona State, Rutgers, Pitt, Nebraska Virginia Tech and West Virginia, but stayed in-state. "Home is where the heart is," Flowers said after his commitment. Staying nearby was important to him, as was the knowledge that his family can make the trip whenever they want. ATH Mehki Flowers commits to Penn State Steel-High head coach Andrew Erby breaks down Mehki Flowers FIlm Evaluation: Mehki Flowers Highlight Film

Anthony Ivey's recruitment got kickstarted after he camped with the staff in June 2019. He then returned for a game a few months later in September and ultimately earned an offer from the staff shortly after that visit. It was Ivey's second FBS offer. Overall, he took four visits to Penn State in 2019, while Virginia and West Virginia also got him on campus before the pandemic shut in-person recruiting down. He went on to earn 12 offers total, including an offer from Auburn in Aug. 2020, but come the fall, he knew his top schools, with Penn State, Arizona State and West Virginia all making the cut. He went on to commit to the Nittany Lions at the end of October. In four games last season, Ivey totaled 546 yards on 23 receptions, scoring eight touchdowns. For his career, he's up to 1,389 yards on 63 receptions (22 YPC) and 13 touchdowns. WR Anthony Ivey commits to Penn State Rivals Camp: Anthony Ivey & Beau Pribula Highlight Film

One of the more enthusiastic members of Penn State's Class of 2022, Ken Talley committed to Penn State back in September of 2020, becoming the fifth member of the class. He has a close relationship with Penn State graduate assistant Deion Barnes, who formerly served as the defensive coordinator at Northeast High School, which Talley currently attends. Now, Talley is an active recruiter himself, frequently interacting with other prospects online and encouraging them to give the Nittany Lions a chance. Originally, it was believed that he'd play linebacker at the next level, but he's since packed on the pounds and is now roughly 6-foot-2, 245 pounds. Because of that, he's expected to play defensive end. Talley chose the Nittany Lions from 21 offers, with Florida, Michigan and Texas A&M being a few notable schools. Before his commitment, however, he narrowed his list to Penn State, Arizona State and Tennessee. Ken Talley commits to Penn State Film Evaluation: Ken Talley Highlight Film

Drew Shelton grew up outside of Downingtown, Pa., and played for Downingtown West his first three seasons before transferring to IMG Academy this past winter. A true offensive tackle prospect, he's been Penn State's top-ranked committed throughout the entire class. The Nittany Lions were one of the first handful of schools to offer back in May 2020, and he took a self-guided tour of campus that August, just about a month before he announced his commitment. Since transferring to IMG, he's picked up interest from a handful of schools, but it ultimately ended up being Florida, who had already offered previously, that proved to be Penn State's top competition this summer when he decided to take visits. Shelton took an official visit to Gainesville during the second weekend in June, but he returned to State College for the other three weekends, while also squeezing in weekday trips to Rutgers. He's yet to finalize his commitment, but we expect him to stick with his original commitment. Shelton is an Under Armour All-American. Drew Shelton commits to Penn state Film Evaluation: Drew Shelton Shelton discusses his first month at IMG Academy Highlight Film

Jerry Cross earned an offer from the Nittany Lions on April 30, 2020, and it was his fifth scholarship offer at the time, with Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin all offering previously. Almost immediately, Cross made it clear that he was very interested in Penn State, as he and Tyler Bowen clicked right from the start. It didn't take long for him to realize what he wanted to do either, as Cross would end up committing to Penn State on July 28, 2020. A four-star prospect, Cross also earned offers from Arizona State and Purdue, but his commitment has been as firm as anyone's over the past year, despite the fact that he never even saw State College until this past weekend, June 25-27, when he took an official visit. 2022 TE Jerry Cross commits to Nittany Lions Film Evaluation: Jerry Cross Jerry Cross recaps first visit to State College Highlight Film