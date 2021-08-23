Class Breakdown: Penn State adds third name to '22 class in Jameel Brown

Penn State Nittany Lions basketball now sits at three commitments in its Class of 2022, following the announcement of four-star guard Jameel Brown on Monday afternoon. Brown is only the third four-star recruit in the Rivals area to commit to the Nittany Lions, joining Lamar Stevens and Tony Carr, who each committed in the 2016 class. With Brown in the fold, let's break down what Penn State's Class of 2022 looks like so far. RELATED: Penn State basketball lands 2022 guard Jameel Brown

Penn State Nittany Lions basketball's class now sits at three members following the commitment of guard Jameel Brown. (Penn State Athletics)

Penn State commit Jameel Brown

Jameel Brown is the highest-rated member of Penn State basketball's class to this point, coming in at No. 112 in the Rivals150. Brown previously committed to Purdue in December of 2020, but de-committed after former Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry left to take the head coaching job at Penn State. He holds 18 offers at the time of his commitment, including Ohio State, Auburn and Nebraska. He never announced a final group before committing, but Penn State, Virginia, Minnesota and Notre Dame were the four schools he visited this summer. Brown plays his high school basketball at The Haverford School and played for Team Final on the AAU circuit. He shoots the ball from range very well, and can also finish at the rim when needed. He is listed at 6-foot-2 but his actual height is around 6-foot-4. He can play physically when necessary and will bring a true combo-guard skillset to the Nittany Lions.

Penn State commit Evan Mahaffey

Ohio shooting guard Evan Mahaffey was the second verbal commitment in Penn State basketball's 2022 class. He selected the Nittany Lions from among nine scholarship offers, including the likes of Cincinnati, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. He took visits in June to Penn State, Kansas State, Xavier and Loyola Chicago. He did not play on the AAU circuit at all this summer after suffering a torn meniscus. Mahaffey's greatest asset is his versatility. He led his conference in blocks last season, standing at 6-foot-6, and frequently found himself defending the opposition's best player. Mahaffey has great ball-handling skills and is also an excellent distributor. The next step for him at the high school level is becoming the first option from a scoring perspective at Moeller, after playing in a team with two other Division I commits last season.

Penn State commit Kanye Clary