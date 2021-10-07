Citing offense-wide development, Mike Yurcich pleased but 'never satisfied'

Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich had just finished up sharing his thoughts on what makes football such a beautiful game to him. Joining the media Thursday afternoon, just two days out from his Nittany Lions’ showdown with No. 3-ranked Iowa at Kinnick Stadium, the assistant coach extolled the virtue of playing team football. With one element of the game unable to function without the cooperation of another, Yurcich painted the picture of the game as he sees its essence. “You need all 11 on every play,” he said, “and it’s my responsibility to make sure that these guys are doing the best they can together.” Naturally, then, Yurcich was already on a roll when asked to discuss the progress quarterback Sean Clifford had made under his tutelage. Specifically asked about Clifford’s feel in the pocket, how the fifth-year senior has developed his sense of when to step up, when to run, and when to remain fixated on delivering a pass, the wheels were visibly spinning on Yurcich’s face. In a 25-minute media session filled with conversation about his impact and that of Clifford this season, he’d been gifted a perfect opportunity to extend his point. “It's about protection, right? It's like, it's Sean, it's Sean, it's Sean. How has Sean improved? Dude, it's a team game. So the protection is better, and that's going to help Sean,” Yurcich said. “If the protection is poor, the quarterback's gonna look forward. I don't know what to tell you. That's been the case.” Notes: Penn State football OC Mike Yurcich talks RBs, play calling and more BWI Daily: Post-practice update and keys to Penn State, Iowa showdown

Penn State senior quarterback Sean Clifford has the nation's No. 22-ranked passer efficiency rating this season. (Thomas Frank Carr/BWI)

Sharing that Clifford has improved those elements of his game this season, Yurcich maintained that the credit is not his to claim but rather that the entirety of the offense’s performance this season belongs to all of its pieces playing as one. “I think he's improved, but I think it's so relative to what we're doing up front and how we're pass protecting better,” he said. “The offensive line deserves a lot of credit, the receivers deserve a lot of credit, tight ends, and running backs. They've done a great job and we need to continue to build on that.” Five games into the 2021 season, that developmental process for Penn State’s offense has landed the Nittany Lions with a 5-0 record as they prepare to face a similarly unbeaten Iowa program Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium. Now owning the nation’s No. 62-ranked scoring offense at 30.0 points per game, having faced a challenging first-half schedule that has included two of the nation’s most stout defenses in Wisconsin and Auburn, Penn State will again find itself competing with another of college football’s best defensive operations. Having held every opponent this season to 17-or-fewer points, the Hawkeyes now rank in the top 20 nationally for major statistics including total defense (No. 7), rushing defense (No. 11), team passing efficiency (No. 5), and scoring defense (No. 2), with a big assist from their No. 1-ranked turnover margin (+2.40 per game). Channeling the same mentality as Yurcich during his media availability Wednesday afternoon, Clifford cited the improvements he’s made this season (now the nation’s No. 22 most efficient passer this season with a rating of 160.5) to those made alongside his offensive teammates.

“I think that I'm an accurate passer. I think that I keep my eyes on the field and I'm getting better and better each week,” he said. “That's through the confidence of my team, through the confidence of my coaches, and the confidence that I have in myself. I think that over my past three years starting, there's been highs and lows, but I've done a pretty good job and my teammates have helped me with that of keeping a steady head and making sure that we're 1-0 and keeping it on the task at hand.” Progressing as a group, with Clifford at the center of those efforts, it’s a role Yurcich sees the senior signal-caller as suited to handle. Whether through his development, or that of the rest of the Nittany Lions’ offense, the combination is one in which Yurcich remains optimistic about the unit’s potential moving forward. “We just have to put an entire game together, play for 60 minutes, and really come out and practice our butts off, and work at it, and block out all the noise,” he said. “The fact is, we've done enough on offense to win. And as long as we continue to do that, that's all that matters. We're never going to reach a point where we're satisfied. So regardless of what we've scored, what we've gained, how we've thrown it, how we've run it, we're never satisfied.”