Monday, we kicked off our weeklong series exploring the three core philosophies of Penn State's new offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca.

That Kirk Ciarrocca’s top offensive priority needs only a one-line explanation isn’t an accident.

“Our philosophy is built around three core principles,” Ciarrocca explains. “Number one, we're going to value the ball.”

This isn’t astrophysics.

Defenses that generate more opportunities for their offenses to possess the ball often win more games than their opponents. Offenses and special teams units that don’t give the ball away often win more games than their opponents.

At Penn State, this simple concept has played itself out repeatedly in recent seasons.

In 2017, Penn State finished 11th nationally by creating 25 takeaways and limiting turnovers to just 13 total on the season, which was tied for sixth among Power Five programs. The Nittany Lions finished 11-2 with a Fiesta Bowl win.

In 2018, the 9-4 Nittany Lions finished 73rd nationally in turnover margin, coughing the ball up 21 times (13 fumbles and eight interceptions) while creating just 20 takeaways themselves (seven fumble recoveries and 13 interceptions made).

In 2019, Penn State’s turnovers gained and lost returned to prior form, finishing 19th in turnover margin nationally (+0.64) with 22 takeaways and a mere 17 turnovers (five fumbles and nine interceptions thrown).

So by the time the Nittany Lions reached an unbeaten 6-0 last October and new starting quarterback Sean Clifford had thrown just two interceptions, Penn State head coach James Franklin didn’t hesitate to acknowledge what was plain to see.

“I think that's one of the key ingredients to our success is, not just his ball security, but really our whole offense and we've got to continue doing it. That's decision making at the quarterback position,” Franklin said. “That's ball security when guys are carrying the ball high and tight, outside arm, the nose of the ball up, ball protected. A lot of times it’s from the free hitter, the guy that you don't see coming, the guy from behind, the guy scraping over the top of the pile.

“That's the quarterback in the pocket making sure he's got two hands on the ball, which is one of, I think, probably one of the more challenging things to coach. Because the guy in the pocket is getting ready to throw the ball when he goes to run, the natural thing is to hold the ball with one hand, and getting him to keep two hands on the ball is key.

“That's the offensive line protecting and that's offensive line protecting blindside hits. That's running backs in protection, running backs as ball carriers. It's all of it.”

In this priority, simple in concept but detailed and full of depth in its execution, Ciarrocca and Franklin are kindred spirits.

Coming from Minnesota, the Gophers having beaten Penn State to upend an undefeated 8-0 mark for the Nittany Lions to that point last November, Ciarrocca’s offense demonstrated its prioritization of turnovers in that very win. Finishing the season 33rd nationally with just 15 turnovers on the year, the Gophers turned Clifford over for three costly interceptions (including the game-clincher) while giving it away only once themselves.