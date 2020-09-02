Ciarrocca's Core Philosophy No. 1: Value the ball
Monday, we kicked off our weeklong series exploring the three core philosophies of Penn State's new offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca.
We'll continue today with a deeper dive on Core Philosophy No. 1.
That Kirk Ciarrocca’s top offensive priority needs only a one-line explanation isn’t an accident.
“Our philosophy is built around three core principles,” Ciarrocca explains. “Number one, we're going to value the ball.”
This isn’t astrophysics.
Defenses that generate more opportunities for their offenses to possess the ball often win more games than their opponents. Offenses and special teams units that don’t give the ball away often win more games than their opponents.
At Penn State, this simple concept has played itself out repeatedly in recent seasons.
In 2017, Penn State finished 11th nationally by creating 25 takeaways and limiting turnovers to just 13 total on the season, which was tied for sixth among Power Five programs. The Nittany Lions finished 11-2 with a Fiesta Bowl win.
In 2018, the 9-4 Nittany Lions finished 73rd nationally in turnover margin, coughing the ball up 21 times (13 fumbles and eight interceptions) while creating just 20 takeaways themselves (seven fumble recoveries and 13 interceptions made).
In 2019, Penn State’s turnovers gained and lost returned to prior form, finishing 19th in turnover margin nationally (+0.64) with 22 takeaways and a mere 17 turnovers (five fumbles and nine interceptions thrown).
So by the time the Nittany Lions reached an unbeaten 6-0 last October and new starting quarterback Sean Clifford had thrown just two interceptions, Penn State head coach James Franklin didn’t hesitate to acknowledge what was plain to see.
“I think that's one of the key ingredients to our success is, not just his ball security, but really our whole offense and we've got to continue doing it. That's decision making at the quarterback position,” Franklin said. “That's ball security when guys are carrying the ball high and tight, outside arm, the nose of the ball up, ball protected. A lot of times it’s from the free hitter, the guy that you don't see coming, the guy from behind, the guy scraping over the top of the pile.
“That's the quarterback in the pocket making sure he's got two hands on the ball, which is one of, I think, probably one of the more challenging things to coach. Because the guy in the pocket is getting ready to throw the ball when he goes to run, the natural thing is to hold the ball with one hand, and getting him to keep two hands on the ball is key.
“That's the offensive line protecting and that's offensive line protecting blindside hits. That's running backs in protection, running backs as ball carriers. It's all of it.”
In this priority, simple in concept but detailed and full of depth in its execution, Ciarrocca and Franklin are kindred spirits.
Coming from Minnesota, the Gophers having beaten Penn State to upend an undefeated 8-0 mark for the Nittany Lions to that point last November, Ciarrocca’s offense demonstrated its prioritization of turnovers in that very win. Finishing the season 33rd nationally with just 15 turnovers on the year, the Gophers turned Clifford over for three costly interceptions (including the game-clincher) while giving it away only once themselves.
In that vein, Ciarrocca’s emphasis is unmistakable.
“When you talk about valuing the ball, we're talking about the turnover margin,” he said. “It definitely correlates to winning percentage. You win the turnover battle, you increase your chances of winning the football game. Period.”
A cursory glance through college football last season backs up the claim.
LSU, the eventual national champion, finished tied for eighth with just 12 giveaways on the season in 15 games, while 10 of the top 20 programs for team turnovers finished with double-digit wins on the seasons and there were only four sub-.500 records among them.
Escaping a downpour in East Lansing, Mich., with a 28-7 win against Michigan State last October, Franklin again demonstrated his deeply held standard for valuing the football in his postgame comments regarding Clifford’s performance.
The game largely already in Penn State’s control late in the third quarter, Clifford’s deep pass against the grain of the field left Franklin troubled.
“There are things that pop up that as a coach, I struggle with. I take so much pride in not just the wins, but more importantly, in how we win and how we operate and how we manage things,” he said. “We've done a great job of protecting the football. The interception that we had is not how we do things. That's not how we operate. So that one bothered me.
“Probably more so because I have such high expectations with him at how well he's played this year in terms of managing the football, that rolling out to the right, throwing back to the left, across the field, wet game, that's not who we are. That's not good football.”
Shying away from nothing, Clifford owned the lapse in judgment.
“Looking back on it, from pee-wee to now, that's probably the worst play that I've ever had in my college career. It's completely on me. It's completely my responsibility for that pick. I lost my mind on that play,” he said. “Just thinking about it makes me really sorry. I'm not very happy about that.”
Surely, Ciarrocca will be glad to know it.
Entering every game understanding the critical importance of hanging onto the football, and all of the elements that go into it, it’s a priority unlikely to change anytime soon.
“We've got to win the turnover battle. We don't want to turn the ball over,” Ciarrocca said. “That correlates to winning.”
