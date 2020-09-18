Now the new OC for the Nittany Lions, Ciarrocca is hoping to equal or exceed the same offensive production. From the sound of his comments on the Penn State Coaches Show Thursday evening, the ingredients could be in place for Penn State’s offense to do exactly that.

In Tanner Morgan , the Gophers had the nation’s fourth-best quarterback for passer efficiency in the game behind only Heisman-winner Joe Burrow , and runners-up Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields . In Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman , the Gophers joined only LSU in having two receivers to finish in the top 20 nationally for receiving yards per game. And, ultimately, in averaging 34.1 points per game, the Gophers had the nation’s No. 21-ranked scoring offense.

The success spurred on by offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca paid off in a big way in a couple of areas in particular, though.

At 432.0 yards per game, Minnesota had the 42nd total offense. The Gophers’ rushing stats topped out at 178.7 yards per game on the ground for No. 46 nationally. And its passing offense also finished right in the middle, producing 253.3 yards per game through the air at No. 47 overall.

Armed with an experienced returning quarterback in Sean Clifford for whom Ciarrocca gushed, the Nittany Lions have a series of skill position weapons also at his disposal, beginning at the tight end position.

“I gotta tell you, the most exciting thing for me right now with this crew is the potential at that position to impact the game,” Ciarrocca told host Steve Jones. “And I haven't really had a tight end like that since I was at the University of Delaware. I know what a great weapon they can be and how we can take advantage of them.”

Producing just 10 combined receptions and a pair of touchdowns among three tight ends with the Gophers last season, Ciarrocca explained that his previous institution was still working to develop the type of multi-talented tight ends that Penn State already possesses in the likes of Pat Freiermuth, Zack Kuntz, Brenton Strange, and newcomers Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren.

“These guys, they have multiple skills. Not only can they line up as an inline tight end and knock you off the ball, but they can line up and they run routes like wide receivers and the ability to create mismatches with them, I'm really, really excited about it and the impact they can have on this system,” he said. “I'm just excited and I can't wait to see how they add to the offensive system.”

The same is true of Penn State’s potential for pass-catching talent out of the backfield, according to Ciarrocca.

Though Minnesota featured a three-headed monster at running back in Rodney Smith, Mohamed Ibrahim, and Shannon Brooks, the trio made just 10 combined receptions for 83 yards. The Nittany Lion running backs, meanwhile, demonstrated their pass-catching potency with Journey Brown finishing with 15 receptions, Ricky Slade adding 12 of his own, Noah Cain notching seven, and Devyn Ford making another five.

Though Slade has moved on from the program, Ciarrocca hailed what he considers a bonus talent that has been developed in Penn State’s room under the leadership of assistant Ja’Juan Seider.

“The other thing that I've been impressed that I didn't really know for sure about them was how they were going to be as a route runner. And they're definitely able to run routes and Coach Seider does an incredible job in developing the complete running back,” Ciarrocca said. “We ask our backs to run with the football, we ask them to be critical in our protection system, and we also ask them to run routes like a wide receiver and impact the game. This gives us tremendous flexibility in how we can utilize our personnel and create these matchups we have. So they're multi-skilled, and that's exciting.”

Bubbling with praise for the quarterback, running back and tight end positions, the big unknown for Ciarrocca and the Nittany Lions’ passing game remains at receiver.

Describing it as the position that has “probably improved more than any other position” since his arrival with the program before the Cotton Bowl, Ciarrocca acknowledged his uncertainty at how that might manifest itself once the season begins.

“Is that going to produce immediate results on Saturdays when we're playing for real? I don't know yet,” he said. “But I do know this, you have to be able to do it in practice before you can have a reasonable expectation that it could happen on Saturday. Coach Stubbs has done a great job with those guys, coaching his butt off and developing them and teaching them the system and getting them comfortable with it and allowing them to go out there and make plays for us in the passing game.

“It is critical that we have wide receivers that when they're in a one on one situation, that they can win and we can make the defense pay. It helps open everything else up for us. So I'm excited about these guys and their growth.”

Pointing to true freshmen KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Parker Washington as both showing “great potential” with the possibility of having “an immediate impact,” he also noted the leadership of veterans Jahan Dotson, Daniel George, and Cam Sullivan-Brown.