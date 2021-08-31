Chat with BWI Staff presented by JFQ Lending
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BWI's Ryan Snyder and the entire BWI Staff are taking questions inside The Lions Den this afternoon.
With recruiting about to pick up in the weeks ahead, we discuss a variety of topics, as well as as some team-related information ahead of Saturday's season opener against Wisconsin.
Subscribers, join Ryan inside and the rest of the BWI Staff inside The Lions Den!
INSIDE THE DEN: TUESDAY CHAT WITH BWI STAFF
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook