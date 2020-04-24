Penn State football's Class of 2021 looks a whole lot different now compared to a few weeks ago. Following a surge of commitments in April, James Franklin and his assistant coaches are planning to keep that momentum going in the weeks and months ahead. Join Blue White Illustrated's Ryan Snyder inside The Lions Den for the latest on the Nittany Lions' efforts on the recruiting trail.

Not a subscriber? This is the perfect opportunity to join, as new subscribers can go premium for FREE until the start of the season!