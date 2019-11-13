Chat Recap: BWI editor Nate Bauer
Penn State dropped its first game of the 2019 season on Saturday at Minnesota and now must brush itself off as Indiana visits Beaver Stadium this weekend.
How will the Nittany Lions respond? What went wrong at Minnesota?
Blue White Illustrated editor Nate Bauer offers up his answers to these questions and more from our Lions Den premium subscribers, below:
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Like us on Facebook