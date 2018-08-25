"Maiya, what are we going to say?" asked Franklin "We're going to say: Shu, you're on scholarship!"

In front of Maiya Colon, the inspiration for Shuman's foundation Big Helping Little, her family, his parents, and the rest of his Nittany Lion football family, Shuman was awarded a full scholarship for his final season at Penn State.

Having given his time, effort, and energy to not only the Penn State football program for the past four years, but also to a variety of charitable causes, fifth-year senior offensive lineman Charlie Shuman had the favor repaid Saturday.

According to a story in The Daily Collegian in Shuman's freshman year of 2014, Colon caught Shuman's attention as a two-year old battling a genetic abnormality, and left him wanting to help while he was still in high school at Pittsford Sutherland in his hometown of Pittsford, N.Y.

"She was born with a genetic abnormality known as progressive osseous heteroplasia, which causes bone to form in unusual places such as muscles and skin. It has already forced Maiya and her family to deal with difficulties such as emergency surgeries, internal infections and organ failure. And because of the extreme rarity of the condition, which is poorly understood, Maiya’s family has had to make trips to Philadelphia from their home near Rochester, N.Y. , to see pediatric experts — trips which take a heavy financial toll on the family."

In the time since Shuman's founding of the charity, he has been with the Nittany Lions as a preferred offensive lineman walk-on, finally making his collegiate debut in Penn State's win against Georgia State during the 2017 season.

He has also been a Dean's List member as well as recognized as Academic All-Big Ten last season.