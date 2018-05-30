Penn State's Pat Chambers will hire UConn's Kevin Freeman as an assistant coach, per a source. Replaces Dwayne Anderson. Was a starter on the 1999 national championship team.

Patrick Chambers has been seeking out a third assistant for his staff since the announced departure of Dwayne Anderson May 8, the former Villanova Wildcat returning to his alma mater in an administrative role.

Three weeks later, Chambers has his choice in place.

Reported by Jon Rothstein first and later confirmed by Blue White Illustrated, the Nittany Lions will hire former UConn star forward Kevin Freeman as its third assistant coach. Freeman, a power forward on the 1999 national champion Huskies team, has been an administrative assistant with the program for the past seven seasons, earning another national title in 2014 along the way.

That playing and coaching pedigree, including a Big East Tournament MVP in 1999 among the highlights, also includes a 10-year career playing professionally abroad. Like Anderson, Freeman will again be the youngest member of Chambers' three-man assistant coaching staff, but at 40-years old, he brings nine more years of playing and coaching experience to the table.

Due to university hiring protocol, the move isn't expected to be made official for another few days.