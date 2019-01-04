“Coach Chambers and I have spoken about what occurred during the Michigan game and he is very remorseful. His actions were unacceptable, which he recognized, and he apologized to Myles Dread last night and his family today," Barbour's statement reads. "His actions do not reflect the values of Penn State and the expectations we set for our programs and must not occur again. Pat and I agree his actions were unacceptable and he will be suspended for Sunday night’s game vs. Wisconsin."

Announced by Penn State Athletics Friday evening, men's basketball head coach Patrick Chambers has been suspended by athletics director Sandy Barbour for his Nittany Lions' Sunday tilt with Wisconsin at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Less than halfway through the first half of Penn State's game at Michigan Thursday evening, Chambers interrupted a players huddle to challenge true freshman guard Myles Dread, using his right arm to shove Dread in the chest and move the guard backward a step.

ESPN cameras caught the interaction, prompting the broadcasting crew to comment on the incident.

Accompanying Barbour's statement, Chambers made a second statement building on the public apology he offered Dread in his postgame press conference following the 68-55 loss at No. 2 Michigan.

"I apologized to Myles after the game and I have spoken with his family. My actions were inappropriate; that’s not what Penn State stands for or what I stand for. I told Myles I was sorry that it happened," said Chambers via statement. "Sandy and I have spoken and agreed there are some things I need to address. I’ve assured her this won’t happen again and understand my actions last night come with consequences.”

Assistant coach Keith Urgo will assume the head coaching duties for Sunday night's game.