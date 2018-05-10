Having tasted some level of success at a program historically devoid of significant accomplishments, the ascendant trajectory can’t now take steps backward, he said.

Adding St. Bonaventure transfer guard Izaiah Brockington and incoming freshman combo guard Myeron Jones to the scholarship roster, the Nittany Lions wrapped up a five-man Class of 2018. Joined by Daniil Kasatkin, Rivals150 shooting guard Myles Dread and three-star point guard Rasir Bolton, the influx of young talent is something head coach Patrick Chambers was determined to see come to fruition with an underlying, primary goal driving the effort.

“This year's team coming up, I really feel good about, and if we do lose a couple of guys after this year, I think we're still set up for the future and beyond,” Chambers told reporters in New York at the first stop of the Penn State Coaches Caravan Tuesday. “That was the goal. I want something that is sustainable and consistent, that's going to be built to last. I don't want to have one good year, one bad year, one good year. We can't have that. Penn Staters don't want that. I don't want that.”



Coming off a 26-win season in which the program earned its second-ever tournament championship of any variety, joining the 2009 NIT win, sustainability is of no guarantee to the Nittany Lions. In fact, that prior brush with success proved to be of little consequence, following the accomplishment with an 11-20 overall mark and a 3-15 record against conference play the next season.

Chambers, in welcoming a talented group of freshmen and a transfer that will join three All-Big Ten caliber veterans in Josh Reaves, Mike Watkins, and Lamar Stevens, believes the blend should aspire to take the program’s next steps.

“We're going to have Tony Carr potentially get drafted here, so that's huge and we're incredibly happy for him… he set a great foundation for us,” said Chambers. “But we want to fight for Big Ten championships. I'm not going to make that a secret. We want to fight for Big Ten championships and we want to go to the NCAA Tournament. So that's what we have to do. That's the next step for this program.”

Having come to terms this spring to a contract revision that will keep Chambers pacing the Penn State sidelines through the 2021-22 season, the public show of confidence toward Chambers’ stewardship hasn’t prompted a new wave of relaxation. Just the opposite, in fact, as Chambers, his assistant coaching staff, the players, and program as a whole work toward even bigger goals.

Focusing that attention internally while boxing out the noise, however, is what Chambers believes will propel the program forward.

“The pressure, it's there every day. It's not going anywhere. And like I've said in the past, I put more pressure on myself than all of you can put on me, or anybody on the Twittersphere can put on me,” said Chambers. “So, like I said, joy. I'm going to have fun, I'm going to enjoy this journey, and we'll see how we do next year.”