“He's a winner. He will always be a winner and I am so happy for him,” said Chambers. “That's what happens when you have success. Programs like Villanova want to grab your guys, just like Jimmy Ferry, the head coaching jobs, Keith Urgo, the head coaching jobs. So it's good news, bad news.”

Reported Tuesday afternoon by Jon Rothstein, the former Villanova star player is set to return to the Wildcats as the program’s director of basketball operations. And with the move, the Nittany Lion head coach sees a reflection on the progress that his own program has made.

NEW YORK - To Patrick Chambers, Dwayne Anderson’s departure from the Penn State men’s basketball program is one presenting two sides.

Dwayne Anderson is going back to Villanova as Director of Basketball Operations, per a source. Was at Penn State the past few years. Played on Wildcats' 2009 Final Four team.

Anderson joined Chambers’ staff in 2013 following a brief playing career overseas preceded by a decorated college performance in helping to guide Villanova to four NCAA tournaments and a Final Four in 2009.

With the Nittany Lions, then, Anderson was in charge of helping to develop Penn State’s bigs, and contributed to the lead recruiting efforts of Chambers and associate head coach Keith Urgo that have blossomed in recent years.

Chambers, identifying both perspectives to Anderson’s departure, ultimately believes the opening will create a new opportunity for the program moving forward.

“The good news, they want your guys. The bad news is, you're going to lose somebody that you really care about and you really love,” said Chambers. “And we love Dwayne and we're really excited about his next step in his coaching career, but it also creates another opportunity for us on our staff, and I think it's going to be a real positive moving forward.”

Chambers offered no indications regarding a timeline or direction for the hiring of its next assistant coach to replace Anderson.