“You have to show up every single night. If you don't, you're going to lose,” Chambers said Thursday. “It's really that simple.”

From a hot nonconference start to a huge blown lead against Ole Miss in November, from a December blowout loss at Ohio State to an upset over Maryland, from an invigorating Palestra win over Iowa to a three-game slide, all culminating in the Nittany Lions’ current, unprecedented seven-game winning streak, the Nittany Lions’ head coach presented the bottom-line proposition.

Pitting Penn State against a Wildcat team struggling to a 6-16 record for the season with a lowly 1-11 mark against conference competition, the Nittany Lions will be fighting the additional element of human nature.



Returning to the Bryce Jordan Center for their final weekend game of the season, in front of a crowd expected to near capacity, the urge to exhale will be undeniable.

Notching a must-win against Top 25 Ohio State to end the slide, then earning a first conference road win at Michigan, then extending the streak to three with a win against Indiana, following it with the program’s first win at Nebraska in the ‘Huskers’ new building, just the second all-time win at Michigan State, an avenged victory against Minnesota, all capped with another rare-event road win against Purdue at Mackey Arena on Tuesday, the nearly month-long stretch hasn’t offered even a hint of respite to the Nittany Lions.

According to Chambers, despite its record, Northwestern doesn’t represent that opportunity to relax.

“I think they understand how important every game is without me pointing it out. To come out and compete every single night is vital to what we do and if we watch Northwestern, other than (Wednesday) night, they've competed,” Chambers said.

Noting the Wildcats’ 79-54 home loss to Michigan this week, Chambers said instead that the Nittany Lions would prepare for the Northwestern team that battled Rutgers to a 77-73 overtime loss in Piscataway, N.J. last Sunday. Or, he added, the Northwestern team that dropped a 61-58 decision to Purdue at home despite holding a big second-half lead, unraveled in the final seconds.

Riding a losing streak now numbering eight games, with only a 62-57 home win against Nebraska separating another string of five-straight losses, Northwestern shouldn’t be expected to bring anything but its best to the BJC Saturday.

“When they're playing at their best, they're making threes, they're getting downhill, they're rebounding the ball, they're getting stops, they're pushing it,” Chambers said, lauding the potential of Northwestern true freshman Boo Buie, who is currently third on the team in scoring at 10.3 points per game. “So (we need to) make threes, get timely rebounds, get big-time stops. There's a lot of skill out there, they're incredibly coached, very difficult to defend, a lot like Purdue. Tons of action where we have to stay disciplined, in stances. It's going to be a fight against them for sure.”

Despite Northwestern’s position as worst in the Big Ten in scoring (61.6 ppg), scoring margin (-9.8 ppg), rebounding offense (31.4 rpg), and steals (3.2 spg), among other categories threatening to dip to worst in the conference, Chambers’ confidence is rooted in familiarity.

Seeing something of his own 2018-19 Penn State team that lost each of its first 10 conference games before delivering a 7-3 finish, the signs of potential are unmistakable.

“Watching that Rutgers game puts the fear in you. You wonder why they don't have more wins, and then you go back to where we were last January and they just couldn't finish their games here and there,” Chambers said. “Once they learn how to finish games, their record is going to change a little bit. I mean, they probably should have beat Purdue at home a week or so ago at home. They definitely should have beat Rutgers. They were right there. You go into overtime and Geo Baker put on his cape and saved the day the last four minutes. So (they’re a) really good team, scary team, and when they're clicking, they're very good.”

Firmly establishing that the Nittany Lions are and can continue to also be “scary” good this season, Chambers and his coaching staff are working to make sure the still-untapped full potential of their group comes ready to demonstrate as much this weekend.

“We're on a mission,” Chambers acknowledged. “We have to continue to get better. And we've put ourselves in a position to reach our goal. There's no letdown now. There's no complacency now. You're coming to the end here and we want to finish as strong as we can.”

The Nittany Lions and Wildcats will tip at noon. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.