"You can ask Sandy this, but we're still working out some things," Chambers said at the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday afternoon. "We're cleaning up some things, but it should be in the near future. Very soon, let's just put it that way."

Nearly a month later, an NIT title secured and a 26-13 overall mark for the season, Chambers and Barbour are still hammering out the details.

Focused on producing just the second championship of any nature in the program's history, Chambers said that he felt no urgency toward getting a deal done. He'd had talks with Barbour, he said, and announced that he'd definitely be back on Penn State's sidelines for the 2018-19 season.

Just days before taking his Nittany Lions to Madison Square Garden in New York for the NIT semifinals and finals, Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers updated progress on his contract extension talks.

Leaving no room for misinterpretation, Barbour confirmed at the same press conference that indeed, Chambers' contract would be extended.

"As you all can imagine, and I don't think we've kept it any secret, we've been talking since the season has been over," said Barbour. "These things, not unlike some other contract situations we've all been involved in, they take on a life of their own. But we've had really good conversations and I believe that we're close. We'll make an announcement when it's done."

Entering into the final year of his current contract, however, Chambers said he hasn't been concerned that the deal isn't finalized.

Turning his attention to an intense closing stretch in recruiting, both for 2019, 2020, and 2021 underclassmen as well as the graduate transfer market to round out the lineup for the 2018-19 season, Chambers previewed the importance of this weekend for recruiting.

Set to welcome University of Tennessee at Chattanooga grad transfer guard Nat Dixon and Illinois grad transfer forward Michael Finke, the Nittany Lions will put their best foot forward to fill two scholarships currently opened for next season.

"We got a good group, so whoever we bring in, they really gotta fit the culture that we've created here," said Chambers. "And the exciting thing is, there's options. There's choices for us. In years past, there hasn't been, and that's what 26 wins and cutting down some nets can do. It can open some more doors for you."

And those doors, once opened, have not been dissuaded by Chambers' contract chatter he added.

Having visited the likes of Rivals150 guard Maceo Austin, Philadelphia Roman Catholic small forward Seth Lundy, and three-star center Brandon Stone in the past week, optimism for the program's future remains high on the topics of conversation.

"It hasn't even come up that much because we just won 26 games," said Chambers. "So everybody is just kind of looking at it like, this guy is going to be here for a long time. So that's great. It's not coming up as much as you'd think."