“I was truly apologetic to Myles and his family. I apologized to Myles right after the game. I called his father first thing the next morning. I thought that was really important to let them know how I felt because I love Myles. I love my players, truly. I'm energetic about them, I'm passionate about them, and I build deep relationships with them. And we're going to channel that energy, that passion better, moving in the future here. But Myles is a terrific kid. His parents were real supportive, and I appreciated that.”

“I’m still learning, still growing, still trying to become that leader and head coach that everybody wants you to be,” said Chambers. “That's a process, and it's a growth process, and I'm working really, really hard at that.

Instead, putting his attention on the relationship he holds with Dread and his family, Chambers emerged with an optimistic takeaway to the incident.

Atoning twice, first in a public apology immediately following the Nittany Lions’ loss to the Wolverines, then again in a public statement released with the suspension announcement made by athletic director Sandy Barbour the next day, the Penn State head coach wasn’t defiant.

Patrick Chambers, back from a one-game suspension for a sideline shove to freshman Myles Dread at Michigan last Thursday, is taking a familiar approach to the incident; or, rather, to the aftermath of it.

Supportive as Dread and his family might have been, the product of Chambers’ one-game suspension wasn’t something the head coach found easy to stomach.

Rather, coming up on the wrong side of a 71-52 decision to Wisconsin Sunday night at the Bryce Jordan Center, the Nittany Lions fell to 0-4 against Big Ten competition and below .500 for the season at 7-8 overall with the loss.

In fact, though he’d been permitted to still conduct practices and the walk-through for the team leading up to the game, Chambers was sidetracked to the point of not taking in the game’s opening minutes.

“It wasn't easy. It was not easy. It was very difficult,” said Chambers. “Actually I didn't watch the first couple of minutes just because the anxiety of it, I just couldn't handle it. But I finally mustered up enough courage to watch it, and it was hard. It was hard. That's all I can say. It was very difficult for me to watch that game from the basement of my house.”

What he eventually came to witness was the worst loss in either of the past two seasons for the Nittany Lions.

Falling in a 19-point deficit against the Badgers, the Nittany Lions committed 11 first-half turnovers and fell behind by as many as 24 points in the second half. Connecting on just 37.7 percent of their shots for the game, Penn State’s turnovers were made worse as the Badgers piled up 19 of their 71 points directly off of those turnovers.

Tasked with returning to action Thursday night at Nebraska, Chambers is turning his attention to the Cornhuskers, his personal development as a coach and, by extension, the progress of his team.

“I’m an energetic guy, I have a lot of passion, and I just need to channel it a little bit better,” said Chambers. “Over the years, you guys know me, I've been doing a really good job. And I have to stay on that path, stay on that course. Keep teaching. Keep teaching the kids, keep getting them better.

“And myself, I don't know everything. I don't know everything. I know I'm 48, we think we know everything. We don't. We have to keep growing and have that growth mindset. I think that's where I'm at and I'm going to do that. I'm going to keep working really hard and taking it one day at a time to be the best leader, coach, and mentor I can be for these young men.”

The Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers will tangle at 9 p.m. Thursday. The game will air on ESPN2.