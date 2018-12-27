“We're really close. We're a lot closer than we or everybody else might think,” said Chambers. “We're doing a lot of good things on defense that is keeping us in games. Right now, our main concern is offense. We're not shooting the ball well, we're not making layups, we're not making free throws. So we have to just keep working on that end of the floor, and hopefully, our defense can create some more offense.”

Highly competitive against one of the nation’s most difficult schedules, the Nittany Lions are coming close, but not close enough, to turn its losses into wins.

Ultimately falling behind for good late in the second half, Chambers and the Nittany Lions were left to consider something that has been true of seemingly each of the program’s losses so far this season.

Most recently, the Nittany Lions fell short at Alabama, 73-64, thanks in large part to a huge first-half run for the Crimson Tide coinciding with a severe offensive drought. Even so, Penn State’s own persistence helped produce a tie game and lead for the visitors in the second half.

At 6-6 on the season with a 6-4 mark against nonconference competition, Patrick Chambers and the Penn State men’s basketball program are admittedly not where he thought they’d be.

Crediting his team for doing so in its comeback bid against the Crimson Tide, Chambers said that being in position with an opportunity to produce a win is “all we can ask for.” Still, with one game against UMBC remaining Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center to wrap up the nonconference slate, the heart of the Big Ten schedule looms beginning January 3 with a trip to Michigan.



Bridging the gap between losses and wins, according to Chambers, will require an improvement in two specific areas that have been problematic in each of the team’s losses this year.

“I think it's the layups and the free throws," said Chambers.

Specifically, Chambers has cited double-digit missed layup opportunities in many of the team's six losses this season. Plus a free throw percentage of only 67.9 (232nd nationally), which could be pointed to directly in the Lions' 64-62 loss to Indiana, Chambers noted the commonality that has tended to appear in the team's losses this season.

"When teams take that 6-0 run in the last four minutes of a game, or the mini-runs that they go on, it's really a few missed layups by us, a few missed free throws by us, and our defense can only stand the test of time for so long. There's going to be some breakdowns eventually,” said Chambers, noting that the layups have been partially a symptom of younger players who have not yet developed the strength to finish through contact. “We're putting so much pressure on our defense to be perfect throughout the 40 minutes of the game and that's just not reality. Our offense has gotta loosen things up for us a little bit.”

So far this season, it hasn’t.

The Nittany Lions’ 70.1 points per game are tied for 275th nationally, with a shooting percentage of 41.1 that ranks 304th. Combined with a 3-point percentage of only 32.2 (256th), the Nittany Lions have just three players averaging double-figures scoring in Lamar Stevens (19.1 ppg), Rasir Bolton (13.8 ppg) and Josh Reaves (10.1 ppg).

Continuing, Chambers indicated that the offense as a whole has been effective, “getting the ball in the right spot,” but failing to convert on layups or make the right decisions at critical junctures in the game.

“We had some turnovers in the last four or five minutes of that Alabama game that we have to clean up and get better at. Everybody is really loading up on Lamar and he can't really find any space or any creases. So we have to put some solutions in for him when he gets doubled or when they load up, a little bit more movement on the weak side to help this team,” said Chambers. “The positive thing is, everything is very correctable and we'll continue to work on them.”