"So to me, it's not about what bleachers go where. It's about let's get people in the BJC, get them behind this team, which we had toward the end of the year. So that's another piece of the momentum and let's go. Let's put our resources elsewhere.”

“For the entire time I have been at Penn State, there's been a lot of chatter about the BJC and about its structure and its configuration and its this or that. And I'll be honest, I kind of bought into that and was thinking, How do we change this?” Barbour told reporters this spring. “You know what? This season completely changed my mind on that. When we put 10,000 people in the Bryce Jordan Center, it is vibrant, there is a lot of energy, it is a competitive advantage environment for us, which is what we needed to have.

Sparked by a Nittany Lion men’s basketball team reversing a 3-5 start in Big Ten play into a 9-6 mark, Barbour saw and felt what hadn’t often been present in her previous four seasons observing the program. But, crescendoing with a 79-56 thrashing of No. 17 Ohio State in front of 10,981 fans on a weeknight, Barbour bore witness to energy, excitement, and passion in a facility long panned for its absence of those very elements.

If some of the glaring concerns regarding the BJC’s viability as a basketball venue were dampened or outright disproven, then, what would that mean for investment in the men’s basketball program moving forward? And, more specifically, what other avenues could be explored to push the program further from a facilities standpoint?



Last week in New York as part of the Penn State Coaches Caravan, Nittany Lion head coach Patrick Chambers tackled the nature of those very questions.

Having already agreed to an amended contract that will keep him roaming the BJC sidelines through at least the 2021-22 season, Chambers set his sights on continued on-court performance and the dividends that he expects to come with it.

“I think you have to win first,” Chambers said. “You have to bring in the right guys, you have to keep excelling in the classroom, and then I think everything else is going to follow suit. I really do… I know everybody kills the Bryce Jordan Center, but if you were in those last home games at the end, it was an amazing atmosphere and as long as we play a great style of basketball and put up some points and win those games, I think people are going to keep coming out.”

So too, he said, would the recruits that have helped ignite the program’s recent resurgence.

In a process that has demanded painstaking patience at times through the duration of Chambers’ seven-year tenure with the program, the early commitments of D.J. Newbill and Shep Garner became commitments from Josh Reaves and Mike Watkins, then Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens, and eventually, the most recent additions of nationally ranked incoming recruits like Myles Dread, Rasir Bolton and Myreon Jones. Chambers anticipates those inroads and successes on the recruiting trail to develop further on the heels of this past season of momentum.

That gradual ascent has not been conducted in an environment of unlimited spending, however.

As indicated by the 2016-17 NCAA Financial Report released in early March, spending remained low at Penn State on the men’s basketball program.

With revenues of $11,376,448 and expenses of $6,061,590 during the fiscal year, the program’s profit was a total of $5,314,858 to the athletic department. The program's expenses were the lowest in the Big Ten, though, trailing Iowa’s most recently reported expense amount of $7,215,672.

Asked about the numbers in April, Barbour advised against reading too much into the EADA report and its perceived impact.

“We're constantly looking at that. I would caution all of us from an EADA or any kind of benchmarking standpoint that those are typically comparing apples to grapefruits sometimes. And I'm not sure who is grapefruits and who is oranges or apples,” said Barbour. “But it's our job, and my job, to always take a look at what do we need. What do we need to compete? And those are the kinds of things we're examining every day. Because again, the goal is to compete in the Big Ten, be a factor in the Big Ten race and get to the NCAAs, and so, how are we going to resource that? What is that proper resource level? I’m not as worried about what's going on at other places because again, you don't really know what those numbers mean.”

For Chambers, then, the program’s needs are also individual rather than stacked up against the competition’s.

Determined to fight for the right improvements that will continue to build on the program’s trajectory toward its ultimate goal, sustained winning, Chambers highlighted renovations that have already taken place and those that could ultimately accompany future successes.

“As long as we keep doing that, slowly but surely the upgrades come,” said Chambers, noting a new training table, new film room, new branding in the concourse and throughout the BJC, all within the past few years. “I know the university is putting money into a speaker system, which is great, and then the next thing you know, we'll get the locker room, we'll get some other things that maybe help us or give us an advantage to continue the process of getting great players.”