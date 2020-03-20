“Many tears have been shed, and I'm getting emotional right now. We put our heart and soul, we've invested so much time and energy and sacrifice, to be able to hear that, to see that, and to get our kids to the selection show. And for it to be taken it away from you, that's why I was so disappointed in the NCAA's decision,” Chambers said. “I would still like an answer. You can Zoom, you can FaceTime, you can figure it out. I feel cheated when it comes to something like that, not just for me, not for the nine-year guys that have been on the staff, but for the players like Lamar Stevens.”

Readily acknowledging that “this is much bigger than basketball,” the issue of an NCAA tournament selection show and bracket reveal that never came to fruition continues to irk Chambers.

The Nittany Lions’ head coach joined reporters Friday morning for a teleconference, answering a variety of questions on a day his program likely would have appeared in the first round of the NCAA tournament for the first time in nine years, he continued to acknowledge the hurt, the disappointment, and the grieving still taking place within the Penn State basketball family.

Chambers isn’t alone in that hope.



Having released an in-depth podcast interview earlier this week, Penn State director of athletics Sandy Barbour shared the sentiment that, at this point, has yet to gain traction with the NCAA following its decision to cancel the Selection Sunday show that would have taken place March 16.

“I'm a proponent that we do everything we can. I think we ought to figure out a way. And believe me, I understand Dave Gavitt, the vice president for men's basketball for the NCAA, has got a really, really tough job, and I don't disagree with all of the information he's put out there about what the challenges are,” Barbour said. “But I do think that we need to find a way to do a men's and women's basketball bracket, to do a men's and women's ice hockey bracket, because then the media can speculate... and the media can then take that and have some fun with it. It's fraught with challenges and problems. But I think it's worthwhile. We got some really great brains out there and a lot of intellectual firepower, and I bet we can come up with a way to do it.”

With or without it, though, the Penn State men’s basketball program will eventually celebrate its accomplishments through the 2019-20 season and, further, move on from them.

Citing the passing of time as the best elixir for the difficulties both players and coaches are experiencing in the wake of the abrupt end to their season, Chambers detailed the current day-to-day of the program.

FaceTiming with players and the coaching staff throughout the week, and set to meet as an entire program on Zoom at 5 p.m. Friday, Chambers said the first goal is to lift each other in support. Then, he added, with the academic side still ongoing through the end of the semester remotely, that has also helped.

Happy to turn his attention to the 2020-21 team that will return to the hardwood next season, Chambers added that he took issue with CBS analyst Jon Rothstein not including the Nittany Lions in the look-ahead top 45 released for next year.

“How would you not have us in the top 45? We have Myreon Jones coming back, he only played 11 games and he's honorable mention (All-Big Ten). We have an all-defensive player coming back in Jamari Wheeler, and he's only going to continue to get better,” Chambers said. “John Harrar was probably one of our best player development-wise of any big man we've ever had. And then you've got Myles Dread, who is only gonna get better, and Izaiah Brockington, who is only going to get better and I've already mentioned MJ. And Seth Lundy, he's only gonna get better. And guys that are ready to contribute are guys like Trent Buttrick. We're looking at the portal and seeing if there are guys out there and we have a great incoming class that fits really well into who we are now. A high-powered offensive team.

“We've scored over almost 70 points, the last three seasons. We got to tighten up the defensive end and rebound a little bit better but I'm definitely looking, during this time, where we're all just kind of quarantined, seeing where guys fit. Small ball and our schooling and things of that nature and how it overall fit together and how we all piece it together to be the best team we can be next year. But again, I think we're going to be top half the league, I think we're going to be fighting again for a double-bye, and hopefully a Big Ten championship. I like that spot.”

But first, the Nittany Lions and Chambers himself will work to move past the disappointment of a 21-win season that ended so unceremoniously.

“There's just so many things that were deprived. And I just, I look forward to the day to get back in the office to get back to work for sure,” Chambers said. “But right now, I'm still grieving a little bit because things have changed, and they've changed dramatically.

“But I do have to be the leader of this program. I sent out a letter last Sunday about where we would have been at six o'clock that day, and how we would have spent our time enjoying that moment. But things have changed. And this is a great reminder that nothing's guaranteed, right guys? Not tomorrow, not an hour from now, not the NCAA tournament, not the selection show.

“But there are so many lessons to learn here that, look, I was stabbed. So I would go back to that tragedy and think I could have been dead and I was given a second chance. So there are blessings, there are rebirths from tragedies and setbacks and how we teach that and how we advise and guide these young men is going to be vital when we get some normalcy going here in hopefully the short future.”

Chambers next hope?

Realistically, he said, the program is aiming for a Summer Session II return for current players and the arrival of the program's four-man Class of 2020. The second six-week academic session at University Park is set to begin June 29.