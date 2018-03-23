"Sandy and I spoke I think a couple of weeks ago, maybe two weeks ago, and we'll sit down after the season," said Chambers. "Right now I'm focused on getting this team better and see if we can win a championship, and I think that's the way I would prefer it and I think she's OK with that."

Wrapping up his seventh season with the program, Chambers will enter the 2018 offseason with only one year remaining on his current contract. Asked whether or not any progress had been made regarding a possible extension, and talks between his side and that of Penn State's athletic administration, Chambers revealed that the conversations are on hold for the time being.

Beyond that, however, is still to be determined.

Practicing Friday afternoon, the Nittany Lions have earned themselves a berth in the NIT semifinals Tuesday night. Set to face Mississippi State at Madison Square Garden at 9:30 p.m. (ESPN), the winner will then face the winner of Utah against Western Kentucky for a 7 p.m. championship game Thursday.



Winners of five of their most recent six games, Tuesday night's semifinal appearance will be the second semifinal for the team in March, having won two games in the Big Ten Tournament at MSG just three weeks ago.

In the time since, the team missed an NCAA Tournament berth but has consecutive wins against Temple, Notre Dame and Marquette to return to the NIT semifinals for the first time since 2009.

With that opportunity in his immediate field of vision, Chambers insisted he's comfortable with contract extension talks occurring once the season has completely wrapped up.

"I don't think there's a sense of urgency. I know we talked, I'm definitely coming back next year, so that's a good thing," said Chambers. "The length of terms of it, we still haven't talked about that yet, but when that occurs after the season - which is in a week either way - we'll sit down and see what's best for Penn State and Penn State basketball."



In seven seasons, Chambers has a combined 111-122 record at Penn State.

Now 24-13 on the 2017-18 campaign, including a 9-9 mark in the Big Ten regular season, Chambers' Lions have experienced the most success in his tenure and one of historical relevance for the program. At .500 in conference play, the Nittany Lions secured just their sixth such occasion in the Big Ten in 26 seasons, and the 24 overall wins are the third-most in program history.