Challenging conditions no sweat for Gillikin
PITTSBURGH – Unable to move the ball successfully on their first possession of the second half, stalled at their own 33-yard line, the Nittany Lions called upon punter Blake Gillikin.
In the midst of a three hour, 25-minute game in which the skies poured rain and refused to yield for even a moment, the junior captain went to work. His Nittany Lions were locked in a 14-6 game, field position already a major factor and figuring to stay that way given the weather conditions.
Sending his effort 52 yards to traverse the field, Pitt return-man Rafael Araujo-Lopes had no choice but to send up his arm for a fair catch at the Panthers’ own 15-yard line.
It’d be their best starting field position for the foreseeable future.
Pinning the Panthers deep on series after series, Gillikin’s performance was one head coach James Franklin transformed the game.
“I thought that was a big part. I thought Blake factored in as much as anything,” said Franklin, highlighting the disparity in field position between the two teams. “Our 44, their 25. Blake was a huge difference in the game in swinging field position… I don't think there's any doubt that we took a step on special teams this week.”
In fact, the field position battle was even more pronounced in a third quarter that would completely shift the balance of the game, sending a 7-6 halftime lead for Penn State into a 30-6 advantage.
Bolstered by Gillikin punts to the 15, 5, and 4, plus a block in the back penalty that sent the Panthers back to their own 8 on a Rafael Checa kickoff, the hosts’ average start in the quarter was their own 11-yard line.
Choosing a favorite, Gillikin said the attempt in the second quarter from the Panthers’ own 31-yard line was a source of pride, leaving Pitt at the 4-yard line.
“No punter likes to be in that situation, just because you're so close to the end zone,” said Gillikin. “But I think even with the wind and the rain I was able to kind of chip it down there and set up our defense as best as I could. “
The Nittany Lion defense appreciated it, too.
Taking advantage of the repeated pinnings deep in Pitt’s own territory as the score climbed to 21-6, 23-6, and eventually 30-6, landing a safety of Panther quarterback Kenny Pickett along the way, the Nittany Lion defense found itself on the offensive.
“That's why we love Blake,” said linebacker Cam Brown. “When you have a guy that you can get the ball at the five-yard line because he's right there, they have nowhere to go. There's only so many plays you can play in that spot.
“So Blake is a big blessing to us. We constantly thank our specialists. We always know that they're playing a big role in the third part of the game that nobody really likes to talk about.”
Rather, at Sunday’s team film session at the Lasch Building, it’s a third part of the game the Nittany Lions are certain to enjoy discussing at length.