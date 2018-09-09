PITTSBURGH – Unable to move the ball successfully on their first possession of the second half, stalled at their own 33-yard line, the Nittany Lions called upon punter Blake Gillikin.

In the midst of a three hour, 25-minute game in which the skies poured rain and refused to yield for even a moment, the junior captain went to work. His Nittany Lions were locked in a 14-6 game, field position already a major factor and figuring to stay that way given the weather conditions.

Sending his effort 52 yards to traverse the field, Pitt return-man Rafael Araujo-Lopes had no choice but to send up his arm for a fair catch at the Panthers’ own 15-yard line.

It’d be their best starting field position for the foreseeable future.

Pinning the Panthers deep on series after series, Gillikin’s performance was one head coach James Franklin transformed the game.

“I thought that was a big part. I thought Blake factored in as much as anything,” said Franklin, highlighting the disparity in field position between the two teams. “Our 44, their 25. Blake was a huge difference in the game in swinging field position… I don't think there's any doubt that we took a step on special teams this week.”