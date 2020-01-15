Regardless of the names and faces that populate Franklin’s staff, soon to reach 21 total assistants during his tenure, the core tenets of Penn State’s 2016 awakening have not changed. And as LSU and Clemson demonstrated in Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game, they shouldn’t.

Now into his seventh year at the helm of the Nittany Lion football program, the head football coach has recently made new hires for his assistant coaching staff at offensive coordinator and offensive line. Bringing Kirk Ciarrocca on board from Minnesota and Phil Trautwein into the program from Boston College, Franklin will also need to fill the recently vacated wide receiver assistant position by Gerad Parker .

Those priorities are as follows:

Offensively, seek out and generate explosive plays through the air and on the ground. Utilize a quarterback that can even out the numbers with his legs. Protect the football. And avoid negative yardage plays and penalties.

Defensively, limit or effectively eliminate the run. Create negative yardage plays by choking the line of scrimmage and pressuring the quarterback. Capitalize when subsequent obvious passing downs materialize, working to generate turnovers and sacks. Above all else, never allow the catastrophic backbreaker of a touchdown by keeping everything in front of the secondary, even at the expense of creating space for opponents to work underneath in the passing game.

And on special teams, win the field position battle through the kicking, punting, or return games. Maintain possession in the return game, always, but create explosiveness when possible, as well.

For anyone who caught LSU and Clemson in the CFP final, those themes should feel incredibly familiar.

No doubt, the two programs reached that game in the first place by executing the same priorities throughout the season at a higher level than any of their peers. According to the OFEI offensive analytics, LSU's explosive drive rate - possessions averaging 10-or-more yards per play - finished the season ranked No. 1 nationally. Clemson finished fifth in the same category. Clemson's defensive turnover rate - opponent possessions ended by a fumble or interception - finished sixth nationally while its defensive possession efficiency finished first.

And once in the title game, those very same elements dictated the flow of the contest and the differentiating factors in its outcome.

How did Clemson jump out to a fast start?

The Tigers took possession of the opening kickoff and immediately strung together two chunk passing plays to move into LSU’s fringe red zone. Though they weren’t able to cash in, Clemson’s special teams in an impossible position by pinning them deep, and did so again their next possession, effectively keeping LSU’s vaunted offense off the field through much of the first quarter.

LSU reversed those trends once it set up a second-and-2 near midfield late in the first quarter, leaving Joe Burrow to complete a 52-yard touchdown completion to Ja’Marr Chase that put the Tigers on the board to even the score at 7-7.

Similar components remained true for both teams through the rest of the first half. Clemson took a 17-7 lead when Tee Higgins ripped off a 36-yard touchdown carry. LSU immediately responded with explosive pass plays of 16 and 56 yards, both again from burrow to Chase, to set up a goalline touchdown to make it 17-14.

Dulling Trevor Lawrence and Clemson’s passing game, LSU took advantage its next possession with a string of four consecutive first downs, three of which were explosive plays, before again finding the end zone with a perfect 14-yard strike in-stride to Chase. And to round out the first half, a critical Clemson pass interference on third-and-19 generated the conditions for LSU to score once more, also sparked by Burrow’s 29-yard designed run on third-and-10 with the clock dwindling to under half a minute to play.

In the second half, the roles were initially reversed as LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson served up a face mask to push Clemson into the red zone, where it cashed-in with a touchdown just three plays later. It’d be the last time Clemson scored, leaving LSU to produce two more touchdown drives in the third and fourth quarters, each consisting of at least one key explosive play to reach the end zone.

For the game, the battles Franklin often points out in his analysis of Penn State games largely went in LSU’s favor. Though, in reality, both teams fulfilled the characteristics that Franklin aspires to for the Nittany Lions.

LSU won the explosive play battle with 19 chunk plays to Clemson’s 12. In fact, with those 19 chunk plays, LSU generated 74.0 percent of its yardage (465 of 628 total yards) on 23.4 percent of its plays (19 of 81 total snaps).

Clemson, meanwhile, found similar offensive success through explosive plays, generating 277 of its 394 yards (70.3 percent) on 12 of its 65 snaps (18.4 percent).

Though the game’s outcome was already determined by the time of Lawrence’s fourth-quarter fumble, it ended any possibility of a Clemson comeback and cemented LSU’s winning of the turnover battle, 1-0.

In both yardage and cumulatively, Clemson won the penalty battle, charged seven times for 65 yards against LSU’s 11 for 118 yards. But few could argue that two of Clemson’s penalties weren’t game-altering. First tagged with a pass interference that helped lead to LSU’s touchdown to end the first half with a 28-17 lead, Clemson’s shot to close the deficit to 10 points early in the fourth quarter was upended when Higgins’ explosive touchdown reception was called back due to offensive pass interference.

Establishing that Penn State’s priorities are the same ones that were plainly on display by both teams in Monday night’s final, questions remain for the Nittany Lions as to whether or not they can not just aspire to those characteristics but also to achieve them.

We'll examine as much later.

