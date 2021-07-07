Penn State is one of four schools still in the mix with Lafayette, La., cornerback Jordan Allen.

A three-star prospect from Lafayette Christian Academy, one of the state’s top programs, Allen earned an offer from the Nittany Lions at the end of January and quickly built a bond with cornerbacks coach Terry Smith. Head coach James Franklin has also been regularly in contact, and although Allen was unable to take his official visit in June due to a death in the family, his interest in the Nittany Lions hasn’t faded.

“Coach Smith keeps telling me that I’m their number one guy and that they need me to bring the defense together because I’m a very versatile guy,” Allen said. “He said that he can see me playing a couple different positions. Coach Franklin calls me all the time and we talk about all the different things he thinks I can accomplish when I get there. He’s been showing me different videos and stuff like that to get me more comfortable with the school.”