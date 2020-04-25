Penn State cornerback John Reid was drafted by Houston in the fourth round of the NFL Draft Saturday. A three-time honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection, Reid was the 141st overall selection. He was the third Nittany Lion drafted, joining Yetur Gross-Matos and KJ Hamler, who were both selected Friday night in the second round.

At this year's NFL Combine, Reid measured 5-foot-10, 187 pounds. He ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash and had a 36.5-inch vertical jump, 10th-best among linebackers. He was the only cornerback to run the shuttle under four seconds (3.97 seconds) and his 20 reps on the bench press tied him fifth-best overall at his position. He's expected to predominately be a nickel position at the next level.

"As a football player at Penn State this year, he put it all together," said ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. "He had a team-leading eight pass break-ups, showed a real nose for the football. I thought the recovery speed he showed at Penn State translated to the combine when he ran under 4.5, which may have surprised some people.

“His ball skills are good, and I love the savvy he shows — the understanding of the position. He turns at the right time to break up the football. He’ll be adequate in run support. You see the break on the ball, the anticipation, as well. This seaso, for Penn State, you can make a strong argument that he was one of the best defensive players. No question about it. Week in and week out, the consistency he showed was really impressive.”

