ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Caziah Holmes is leaving the state of Florida to head north for Penn State. The four-star running back out of Cocoa High committed to the Nittany Lions just over three weeks ago and he goes into great details about his decision in this interview with Rivals.com.

How did he decide on Penn State? What is the vibe in Happy Valley? Is he done with the process? Holmes answers all those questions, plus more.