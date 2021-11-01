It’s been a little over four months since Penn State basketball originally landed their point guard in the class of 2022, as Kanye Clary announced his decision to verbally commit back on June 3rd.

The Massanutten Military Academy product also hasn’t spoken with Penn State - Rivals since that decision and caught up with Nittany Nation’s Richie Schnyderite to talk about his decision, relationship with the rest of the class and more.

“Overall I’ve just built a good relationship with the coaching staff,” Clary told Nittany Nation. “ I just feel that the way they want to play at Penn State just really fits my game.”