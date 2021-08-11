Catching up with Joey Porter Jr., ahead of his third Penn State season

When Joey Porter Jr., offered to stretch his arms wide for a photo that illustrated his massive wingspan during Penn State media day last weekend, the pair of reporters speaking with him had to keep walking backward to fit him in the frame. The third-year Penn State corner would later explain that his long arms (35 inches from fingertip to fingertip (see the photo below)) are a big part of his play with the Nittany Lions, as it helps him in a number of ways on game day. "It really [helps] in press [coverage], jump balls, and anything like that," Porter Jr. said. "I'm a physical guy so when I get to be able to press you, you're going to see these hands and that's what I circle my game around, being physical and in your face."

Penn State corner Joey Porter Jr., shows off his impressive wingspan during the program's team media day on Aug. 7, 2020 in State College. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

The son of an NFL legend, Porter Jr., became a starter for the first time in 2020 and thrived. Over eight games, he made 33 tackles in addition to a sack and four pass breakups while showcasing a willingness to be physical at both the line of scrimmage and in coverage. Another offseason of work is expected to equal a big second season as a first-teamer for the 6-foot-2, 192-pound third-year player from Pittsburgh. He'll play often opposite Tariq Castro-Fields in the base defense and will of course also be a big part of the team's sub-packages on passing downs. "I felt like I improved a lot on my zone coverage, and fixing a little bit of my man coverage, and overall, just fixing my game in general," Porter Jr. said. " That was a big up for this offseason and getting able to just relearn everything this summer and just getting back and getting my feet wet again. I'm happy." He's pleased, too, that Castro-Fields decided to return for another season, even if he had the chance to leave school early for the NFL.