Catching up with Joey Porter Jr., ahead of his third Penn State season
When Joey Porter Jr., offered to stretch his arms wide for a photo that illustrated his massive wingspan during Penn State media day last weekend, the pair of reporters speaking with him had to keep walking backward to fit him in the frame.
The third-year Penn State corner would later explain that his long arms (35 inches from fingertip to fingertip (see the photo below)) are a big part of his play with the Nittany Lions, as it helps him in a number of ways on game day.
"It really [helps] in press [coverage], jump balls, and anything like that," Porter Jr. said. "I'm a physical guy so when I get to be able to press you, you're going to see these hands and that's what I circle my game around, being physical and in your face."
The son of an NFL legend, Porter Jr., became a starter for the first time in 2020 and thrived. Over eight games, he made 33 tackles in addition to a sack and four pass breakups while showcasing a willingness to be physical at both the line of scrimmage and in coverage.
Another offseason of work is expected to equal a big second season as a first-teamer for the 6-foot-2, 192-pound third-year player from Pittsburgh. He'll play often opposite Tariq Castro-Fields in the base defense and will of course also be a big part of the team's sub-packages on passing downs.
"I felt like I improved a lot on my zone coverage, and fixing a little bit of my man coverage, and overall, just fixing my game in general," Porter Jr. said. " That was a big up for this offseason and getting able to just relearn everything this summer and just getting back and getting my feet wet again. I'm happy."
He's pleased, too, that Castro-Fields decided to return for another season, even if he had the chance to leave school early for the NFL.
"It means a lot," Porter Jr., said. "We got a leader coming back, a vet that's been around for a while, he knows the defense and understands it, so it's been good to have him back. He's a great guy and a great player, so it makes an impact every time he's on the field."
Porter Jr., does too, of course, and he is hoping to make the biggest one yet in blue and white this fall while working in arguably the team's deepest position group after South Carolina Johnny Dixon and early enrollee Kalen King joined the two expected starters plus Daequan Hardy and Marquis Wilson, among others.
It leaves corners coach Terry Smith with many options come the fall as the Lions aim to force more turnovers while giving up fewer explosive passing plays.
"Our depth is amazing," Porter Jr. said. "We got guys that could play throughout the whole room.
"We upgraded our room by a lot from last year, brought in new guys, and guys that have played, so I feel like just the competition in our room, in general, is great, and just heading into the season, it's gonna be amazing to see."
