Noah Cain (left), Trey Sanders (right)

RELATED: Top performers from college football's opening weekend BRADENTON, Fla. - The tables, as the relate to Noah Cain’s relationship with LSU, have turned quickly. Once seen as a backup plan by the Tigers’ coaching staff, Cain now finds himself standing in the spotlight as a priority target. His name sits at the top of LSU’s recruiting board and he knows it. It’s why the star tailback doesn’t mind sharing his approach with the world. LSU’s 2018 season is, in Cain’s eyes, an audition. The Tigers’ 33-17 win over Miami was nice. And it certainly helped the cause, but Cain intends to sit back and watch the bigger picture before making a decision. The Tigers lead for the IMG Academy running back. That’s not in question. And just as long as the program avoids doing something to squander the lead, a commitment should be come eventually. Still, the evaluation period Cain has established seems very real. “I just really want to pay attention to how the offense moves this year before I do anything like a commitment,” Cain said on Friday, following IMG’s victory over Miami Norland. “I want to see how the coaching staff is going to handle things and how it goes during the first five games.” Cain concedes that if all goes well, he’ll likely commit to LSU. If the Tigers’ first five games get messy, on the other hand, all bets are off. “Really, Penn State is right there,” Cain said. “Auburn is there. Ohio State is still in the mix, too. I know they have guys committed, but I know my skills, so I’m not worried about that. Oklahoma also.” Cain will take an official visit to Auburn for the Tigers’ Oct. 13 game with Tennessee. He has no other official visits scheduled at this time but plans to begin that process in the near future.

SANDERS FEELING FLORIDA'S ALLURE

Five-star running back Trey Sanders visited Florida for the Gators’ season-opener. And while the visit came in an unofficial capacity in support of his brother, who currently plays in Gainesville, the act was very much indicative of his interest in the program. The Gators have long been a major player in the race for the IMG star’s commitment and they will continue to be going forward. “My brother is going to school there and you know I want to be with my family in college,” Sanders said following Friday’s game. “That’s real important.” Asked which other schools remain in the mix with Florida, Sanders’ deflects, saying he’s more focused on his season at IMG than recruiting before saying “there’s a bunch of schools at the top.” Alabama is thought to be the Gators’ main competition in the struggle to land Sanders, and most think the Tide currently hold and edge. Florida State and Texas are also in the mix to some extent. “I don’t know which ones I’m going to take, bit I’ll most likely take some in state I think,” he said. “I just want my parents to get a feel for these places.”

PURDUE AMONG SCHOOLS TO GET OFFICIAL FROM IMG LINEBACKER

IMG linebacker Mikel Jones says his first official visit will likely be to Purdue and a date for that trip is close to being set in stone. “It’s going to be Oct. 6 hopefully,” Jones said of the visit on Friday. “I’m pretty sure it will be.” The four-star prospect kept an eye on the Boilermakers’ game against Northwestern last week and says he wasn’t at all discouraged by the loss. Instead, he walked away with a positive impression. “I watched it," he said. “They’re going to be fine. They are going forward They lost because of a couple mistakes, but that’s every football team." Jones says he also hopes to schedule official visits to Kentucky, Louisville and LSU in the coming weeks.

