Cassidy's Takeaways: Talent on display at IMG Academy
BRADENTON, Fla. - The tables, as the relate to Noah Cain’s relationship with LSU, have turned quickly.
Once seen as a backup plan by the Tigers’ coaching staff, Cain now finds himself standing in the spotlight as a priority target. His name sits at the top of LSU’s recruiting board and he knows it. It’s why the star tailback doesn’t mind sharing his approach with the world. LSU’s 2018 season is, in Cain’s eyes, an audition.
The Tigers’ 33-17 win over Miami was nice. And it certainly helped the cause, but Cain intends to sit back and watch the bigger picture before making a decision. The Tigers lead for the IMG Academy running back. That’s not in question. And just as long as the program avoids doing something to squander the lead, a commitment should be come eventually.
Still, the evaluation period Cain has established seems very real.
“I just really want to pay attention to how the offense moves this year before I do anything like a commitment,” Cain said on Friday, following IMG’s victory over Miami Norland. “I want to see how the coaching staff is going to handle things and how it goes during the first five games.”
Cain concedes that if all goes well, he’ll likely commit to LSU. If the Tigers’ first five games get messy, on the other hand, all bets are off.
“Really, Penn State is right there,” Cain said. “Auburn is there. Ohio State is still in the mix, too. I know they have guys committed, but I know my skills, so I’m not worried about that. Oklahoma also.”
Cain will take an official visit to Auburn for the Tigers’ Oct. 13 game with Tennessee. He has no other official visits scheduled at this time but plans to begin that process in the near future.
SANDERS FEELING FLORIDA'S ALLURE
Five-star running back Trey Sanders visited Florida for the Gators’ season-opener. And while the visit came in an unofficial capacity in support of his brother, who currently plays in Gainesville, the act was very much indicative of his interest in the program.
The Gators have long been a major player in the race for the IMG star’s commitment and they will continue to be going forward.
“My brother is going to school there and you know I want to be with my family in college,” Sanders said following Friday’s game. “That’s real important.”
Asked which other schools remain in the mix with Florida, Sanders’ deflects, saying he’s more focused on his season at IMG than recruiting before saying “there’s a bunch of schools at the top.” Alabama is thought to be the Gators’ main competition in the struggle to land Sanders, and most think the Tide currently hold and edge. Florida State and Texas are also in the mix to some extent.
“I don’t know which ones I’m going to take, bit I’ll most likely take some in state I think,” he said. “I just want my parents to get a feel for these places.”
PURDUE AMONG SCHOOLS TO GET OFFICIAL FROM IMG LINEBACKER
IMG linebacker Mikel Jones says his first official visit will likely be to Purdue and a date for that trip is close to being set in stone.
“It’s going to be Oct. 6 hopefully,” Jones said of the visit on Friday. “I’m pretty sure it will be.”
The four-star prospect kept an eye on the Boilermakers’ game against Northwestern last week and says he wasn’t at all discouraged by the loss. Instead, he walked away with a positive impression.
“I watched it," he said. “They’re going to be fine. They are going forward They lost because of a couple mistakes, but that’s every football team."
Jones says he also hopes to schedule official visits to Kentucky, Louisville and LSU in the coming weeks.
MORE OBSERVATIONS FROM THE GAME
... Five-star tackle Evan Neal is progressing incredibly well. His new, leaner look has allowed him to become more fluid. He was dominant working at left tackle on Friday and rattled off a couple highlight-worthy pancake blocks. Neal, who is considering Miami, Alabama, LSU and others, still has some bad weight to drop and is not yet a polished prospect, but his current trajectory is impressive to say the least. The progress is obvious and encoring. Neal is yet to set a single fall official visit.
... Mikel Jones, who once worked at defensive end, is now playing linebacker full time and the position suits him. On Friday, he led a talented IMG defense with roughly 10 tackles and looked like one of the quickest and most ball-aware prospects on the field. Jones’ size makes him a bit of a tweener, so the true blueblood programs may not come calling, but he could be a steal for any Power Five school because of his agility and motor.
... Norland’s Michael “Pop” Harris has an incredible nickname. He also has the burst and vision to help a college program. On Friday, Harris showed impressive acceleration on his way to a 132-yard game. Harris averaged more than seven yards per carry against an IMG defensive front loaded with FBS prospects. His offer list should grow this season despite his lack of ideal size.
... Oregon wide receiver commit Josh Delgado was the most impressive weapon in the IMG passing game, as he made a handful of plays but also created separation on routes that didn’t see him targeted. Delgado is probably a bit underrated when we talk about elite receivers in this class, but he’s versatile enough to belong in that conversation.
... Michigan defensive back commit DJ Turner had a 97-yard interception return in Friday’s game and showed a gear I hadn’t previously seen. The IMG defensive back is probably slightly underranked at this juncture.
... Norland has special speed in the form of class of 2021 wide receiver Robert “Flash” McMinn. McMinn who is also a sprinter on the Norland track team, announced his football presence by outrunning the entire IMG defense on his way to a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter. McMinn will need to develop as a football player, but has plenty of time to do so. What’s clear now is that he’s an elite athlete with the type of speed you can’t coach. McMinn is undersized at just 5-foot-9, but he has time to add an inch or two. With that said his speed makes him one to watch in the slot, as some level of college will likely be interested down the road.