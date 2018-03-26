Set to lead Penn State in an NIT semifinal matchup with Mississippi State Tuesday at Madison Square Garden (9:30 p.m., ESPN), Carr indicated that decisions about his future, and the public interest surrounding those decisions, can wait.

And for at least the next two days, he’s not worried about any of it.

The Nittany Lions’ point guard is coming off a first-team All-Big Ten sophomore season. He’s already 24th in career scoring with 1,125 points. He’s moved into third all-time for single-season scoring with 689 this year, only 42 short of Jesse Arnelle’s 1955 record. NBA draft analyses indicate he could be selected as high as the late first-round in June.

“I didn't know that people were interested in that,” Carr deadpanned.



Really?

“No. Of course I do,” he said. “But I just want to focus on these last two games. Hopefully we win this game and there can be two games for us. I feel like I owe that to my teammates, I feel like I owe that to myself just to handle the task at hand and once the season is over, I'll make those decisions.”

The decisions on Carr’s plate would be virtually unprecedented in Penn State men’s basketball history, should he choose to test the waters of the NBA following the season.

The Nittany Lions’ all-time NBA Draft history is a limited one, only seven players ever selected. Further, only Calvin Booth and his second round (35th overall) selection in the 1999 draft stands as the only example of a draft pick in its modern, two-round form. Since Booth, Joe Crispin’s two-year stint and Tim Frazier, now in his fourth year in the league, are the only other recent examples of Nittany Lions to land in the NBA.

Noting that he expects his decision to come within a matter of “a couple of weeks” following the conclusion of the season, Carr said his intention in the meantime is to shield the entire program from any and all distractions that could arise as speculation about his future intensifies.

“I’m sure nobody wants to hear about that. I'm sure they don't want to feel like I'm just looking ahead or I have plans to do other things,” said Carr. “I just always want to give my team 110 percent in everything. And like I said before, I'll handle that once the season is over and I'll make that decision.”