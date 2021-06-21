 Penn State football alumnus Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to announce he is gay
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-21 17:20:52 -0500') }} football

Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to announce he is gay

David Eckert
Staff
@davideckert98

Former Penn State defensive end Carl Nassib has become the first active NFL player to announce he's gay.

Nassib, who currently plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, made the announcement on his Instagram page.

"I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said in a video. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest.

"I really have the best life," Nassib continued. "I have the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I hope you guys know that I'm not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary.

Nassib announced he is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.


Nassib played for the Nittany Lions from 2011-2015, putting together one of the best seasons ever by a defensive player at Penn State in his redshirt senior season.

Nassib was a unanimous Consensus All-American selection in his only season as a starter, breaking a Penn State record with 15.5 sacks.

He was selected in the third round by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft.

{{ article.author_name }}