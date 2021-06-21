Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to announce he is gay

Former Penn State defensive end Carl Nassib has become the first active NFL player to announce he's gay.

Nassib, who currently plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, made the announcement on his Instagram page.

"I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said in a video. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest.

"I really have the best life," Nassib continued. "I have the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I hope you guys know that I'm not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary.