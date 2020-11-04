“The offense started to get going in the second half when we were able to get the ball out of Sean's hands and make some plays on the perimeter,” Franklin said. “Jahan did some nice things, which I think is gonna be really important. Over the last number of years, we've always had that one guy whether it's KJ (Hamler) or whether it's (Chris) Godwin or whether it's Mike Gesicki or somebody that people were concerned about and Jahan and Pat (Freiermuth ), it's good to see Jahan stepping up right now. We’re gonna need to build on that.”

And in the process, led by an eight-reception, 144-yard, three-touchdown performance by junior receiver Jahan Dotson , the Nittany Lions might have finally found their man.

Repeating frequently through the preseason and into the first weeks of the 2020 campaign the necessity of finding reliable, playmaking targets for quarterback Sean Clifford in the passing game, none were found in the first half. Bludgeoned by an Ohio State defense that limited the Nittany Lions to just 75 yards of total offense before the half, the narrative reversed itself dramatically after the break.

On a night otherwise marked by shortcomings, Penn State head coach James Franklin found one note of optimism offensively in the Nittany Lions’ 38-25 loss to Ohio State.

Through the first two games of the year, the early returns show Dotson doing exactly that.

With 12 receptions for 238 yards and four touchdowns, Dotson trails only Purdue’s David Bell and Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson in receiving yards in the Big Ten this season, his four scores are tied with Bell as tops in the league at the position, and at 19.8 yards per reception, he has quickly established himself as one of the conference’s top playmakers.

Able to do so by reeling in 12 of his 17 overall targets this season while not being charged with any drops yet according to Pro Football Focus College’s advanced stats, Saturday night’s performance demonstrated what Dotson said he’s been working so hard for so long to prove.

“I can make plays when I get the ball in my hands,” Dotson said. “That's my goal every time I touch the ball or get an opportunity to touch the ball is just to make a play.

“We were just able to capitalize on what they were giving us. We basically took shots, trusted in our playmakers, and we made plays. That was pretty much it. Sean trusted in us. I told you guys earlier in the week that it was going to start in practice building the chemistry, trusting in us. He did that in the second half and we were able to make plays for him.”

As the Nittany Lions try to turn the corner from an 0-2 start to the year when they host Maryland on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m., BTN), that developing chemistry will again take center stage for Penn State’s offense.

Facing a Terrapins’ defense that has been gashed on the ground, giving up 293.5 yards per game and 494 yards of offense through a 1-1 start to the year, Clifford and Dotson will look to continue to build on their budding connection.

“He's a very hard-working guy. He's somebody who's always in my ear. Going into this week, he told me, bro I got you. I want to make sure that you know I'm gonna give it my all and you know how hard we've been working,” Clifford said Saturday night. “I gave him some shots and he made them. I was really proud of Jahan.”

Determined to help turn around the Nittany Lions’ early struggles in the wins column, Dotson insisted that the latest setback hasn’t diminished the spirit of this team and the second-half comeback will instill broader confidence as it moves forward.

“We have a lot of talent on the team. We have a lot of guys who can make plays, as you saw in the second half. We had guys stepping up, catching the ball and just making plays,” he said. “We're always gonna fight until the end. Coach Franklin preaches that. Never give up. Just fight until the end. Give it all you got. That's what we did tonight. We didn't back down from anything.

“There's a lot of football left in the season. We have to go 1-0. That's the mentality. We can't look forward, we can't look back at things in the past, things in the future. We got to look at what's in front of us.”