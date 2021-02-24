Canadian trainer Victor Tedondo opens up about Christian Veilleux
There aren't many people outside of his own family that know Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux better than Gridiron Academy trainer Victor Tedondo. By now, Penn State fans should be familiar with Tedondo, as he's played a major role in the Nittany Lions' success in Canada.
Players like Jesse Luketa, Jonathan Sutherland and others all came to State College at a young age thanks to Tedondo, who's been bringing players down from Ottawa and other regions each summer to camp with James Franklin and his staff. Veilleux was no different, camping at Penn State every summer between 2016-2019. He was just an eighth grader his first time on campus.
Of course, that streak ended last summer when the pandemic shut everything down, and that's a major reason why we reached out to Tedondo, to try and get a better feel for Veilleux's training in the months leading up to his enrollment.
Below is our complete Q&A.
Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial
Snyder: How long have you known Christian?
Tedondo: Christian and I go way back. He started coming to work with me when he was 10 years old, so we have a long history of working together. I actually knew him even a little bit before that, I believe around 8 years old, but he really started training with me and becoming serious about football around 10. That’s when we started working together all the time.
Snyder: You work with a lot of good players who don’t end up coming to the United States to progress their game. What did you see from him that allowed you and his family to understand early on that he had to come to the US to reach his potential?
Tedondo: He started so early that a move to the states was always where this was going. That was always the path for him because he committed himself to that path very early on. He started hitting the 7-on-7 and travel circuit not long after that. I remember he was playing U14 7-on-7 a few years early, so by the time he was actually 14, he had already picked up his first offer from Buffalo. So, we knew very early that he was not going to last playing high school football in Canada. If he stayed here past 15, it wouldn’t help him at all. He was just always versatile, always a good athlete. He was also kind of lucky, I guess you could say, that we had a couple quarterbacks before him. Of course, you know Michael O’Connor, who went to Penn State. I also worked with Chris Merchant, who went to Buffalo. Both of those guys came from our system, so we had experience and connections at a few schools that helped in getting Christian to where he needed to be.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news