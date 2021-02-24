Snyder: How long have you known Christian?

Tedondo: Christian and I go way back. He started coming to work with me when he was 10 years old, so we have a long history of working together. I actually knew him even a little bit before that, I believe around 8 years old, but he really started training with me and becoming serious about football around 10. That’s when we started working together all the time.

Snyder: You work with a lot of good players who don’t end up coming to the United States to progress their game. What did you see from him that allowed you and his family to understand early on that he had to come to the US to reach his potential?

Tedondo: He started so early that a move to the states was always where this was going. That was always the path for him because he committed himself to that path very early on. He started hitting the 7-on-7 and travel circuit not long after that. I remember he was playing U14 7-on-7 a few years early, so by the time he was actually 14, he had already picked up his first offer from Buffalo. So, we knew very early that he was not going to last playing high school football in Canada. If he stayed here past 15, it wouldn’t help him at all. He was just always versatile, always a good athlete. He was also kind of lucky, I guess you could say, that we had a couple quarterbacks before him. Of course, you know Michael O’Connor, who went to Penn State. I also worked with Chris Merchant, who went to Buffalo. Both of those guys came from our system, so we had experience and connections at a few schools that helped in getting Christian to where he needed to be.