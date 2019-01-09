Canadian TE Theo Johnson hearing most from Big 10 team
SAN ANTONIO - Theo Johnson is 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, a tight end in the 2020 class who looked phenomenal at the National Combine last week.But he’s also from Windsor (Ontario) Holy Names and so h...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news