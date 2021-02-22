Titles were won. Upsets were pulled. Setbacks were suffered. This week in Penn State sports had it all, with well over a dozen teams in action and a handful just beginning their season. Let's recap the action, below: Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial

Roman Bravo-Young had a 27-8 technical fall over Ohio State's Jacob Decatur Friday.

Wrestling

Cael Sanderson's team keeps on rolling. The third-ranked Nittany Lions easily dispatched No. 11 Ohio State on Friday to keep their record perfect for the season, winning seven of the 10 bouts on the way to a 28-12 scoreline. Among the victors for the Nittany Lions were Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Brady Berge, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, Michael Beard and Seth Nevills. With a quick turnaround, the Nittany Lions finish the regular season with a home match against Maryland Monday night on BTN. Team Record: 5-0

Women's Hockey

A remarkable season for the Nittany Lions became even more special as they clinched the regular season CHA title with a pair of 5-0 wins on the road against RIT this weekend. This comes in the fourth season under head coach Jeff Kampersal, who was hired in the summer of 2017. The Nittany Lions are currently riding an unbeaten streak of 12 games, with their only loss this season coming in December at Syracuse. They'll finish off their regular season this weekend at Mercyhurst before preparing for the CHA conference tournament, which is crucial to their NCAA Tournament hopes because there are only four at-large bids available each season. Team Record: 15-1-2

Women's Volleyball

The No. 8 ranked Nittany Lions followed up a sweep at the hands of Minnesota with a five-set loss to Ohio State in the midweek, extending their losing streak to three. They rebounded nicely on Friday and Saturday, however, first earning a four-set win over Indiana before beating the Hoosiers in three sets. This weekend they'll make the trip to College Park for a pair of games with Maryland on Saturday and Sunday. Team Record: 4-3.

Men's Volleyball

Mark Pavlik's team traveled to Farfield, Connecticut over the weekend where it picked up a pair of neat-and-tidy wins over Sacred Heart. The Nittany Lions earned a 3-0 sweep on Saturday before taking home a 3-1 win on Sunday over the Pioneers. They've got a big series coming up this weekend against EIVA leaders George Mason. Team Record: 8-2

Women's Basketball

It was a second consecutive winless week for the Lady Lions, as they suffered a 96-78 defeat on the road in Iowa despite holding a double figure lead at halftime. They followed it up with an 87-72 loss to Nebraska on the road, marking four straight defeats for Carolyn Kieger's crew. It doesn't get any easier as No. 15 Ohio State comes to the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, following a visit from Rutgers on Sunday. Both games are on BTN. Team Record: 8-11

Women's Soccer

Picked to win the Big Ten in the preseason coaches poll, Penn State hit an early speed bump against Rutgers, which was picked to finish fourth. The Nittany Lions opened their season with a 3-2 loss on the road against the Scarlet Knights despite holding 1-0 and 2-1 leads. Erica Dambach's team will head to Northwestern on Thursday before visiting Illinois on Sunday. Team Record: 0-1

Men's Soccer

Jeff Cook's team also began its season this weekend, picking up a very solid win over No. 21 Maryland at home. It looked like the Nittany Lions might cruise to victory after taking a 3-0 first half lead, but the Terrapins pulled within a goal with about 17 minutes remaining in the game, forcing Penn State to hang on. They've got a trip to Rutgers on the schedule for Tuesday before returning home to play Michigan State on Saturday. Team Record: 1-0

Women's Lacrosse

The award for biggest win of the week might just have to go to Missy Doherty's team. The Nittany Lions picked up a huge 15-13 win over No. 7 Maryland, earning Penn State's first win over the historical lacrosse powerhouse since 2005. The Nittany Lions pulled off the upset on the back of a strong first half, creating an 8-4 cushion they would need every bit of. Maryland tied the game several times in the second half, but never took the lead. The Nittany Lions scored the final two goals of the game to seal the win. They play Northwestern on the road twice this week. Team Record: 2-0

Men's Lacrosse

The No. 6 Nittany Lions got their season started on the wrong foot, falling on the road to No. 17 Rutgers by the score of 11-9. Penn State ran out to an early 3-1 lead, but the Scarlet Knights scored the next three goals to take control. Penn State fought back to take a 7-6 lead in the third quarter but once more couldn't sustain the momentum and never led again. They've got a huge game with No. 4 Maryland on Friday on the Big Ten Network. Team Record: 0-1

Women's Tennis

Penn State continued its solid start to the season with two wins this week, beating Rutgers 4-3 on Saturday before coasting past Maryland 5-2 on Sunday. They welcome Michigan and Michigan State to University Park this weekend. Team Record: 4-1

Men's Tennis

A pair of ranked opponents proved too difficult to overcome as Penn State began its season. The Nittany Lions first fell 5-2 to No. 6 Illinois before losing 6-1 to No. 25 Northwestern. They travel to Ohio State on Saturday. Teram Record: 0-2

Women's Gymnastics

In a tri-meet with No. 22 Ohio State and No. 29 Maryland, the Nittany Lions weren't able to pick up a victory, falling to the Buckeyes 196.400-195.925 and suffering a 196.275-195.925 loss to the Terps. Their next action will take place in the Big Five Meet on Saturday, against Michigan State, Iowa, Rutgers and Michigan. Team Record: 1-6

Men's Gymnastics

The Nittany Lions suffered a 398.850-393.550 defeat to Iowa in Iowa City on Saturday in their only action of the week. They'll take on Navy in a "virtual" meet on Saturday. Team Record: 3-2

Fencing