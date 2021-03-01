Almost 20 Penn State programs competed this week, as a crazy 2021 calendar continued to roll along. Penn State wrestling , women's basketball and men's volleyball picked up big wins, while some other squads stumbled. Penn State field hockey, men's hockey and women's volleyball had contests postponed this week. Let's recap the action, below. Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial

Women's Basketball

The Lady Lions earned their best win of the season earlier this week with a 69-67 upset of No. 15 Ohio State. Niya Beverley scored 21 points on 9-11 shooting to lead Penn State to a priceless win. The Lady Lions couldn't keep the momentum rolling, however, falling at home to No. 25 Rutgers 60-55 on Sunday. They travel to Rutgers on Tuesday before heading to No. 8 Maryland on Saturday to finish off their regular season. Team Record: 9-12

Wrestling

Penn State closed out the regular season in style last Monday, earning a shutout win over Maryland, 44-0. Greg Kerkvliet, Robert Howard and Joe Lee earned pins against the Terrapins, while Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Michael Beard won by major decision as the Nittany Lions polished off an undefeated regular season. The real fun begins this weekend, as Penn State hosts the Big Ten Championships. Team Record: 6-0

Men's Volleyball

Mark Pavlik's crew may have had the best weekout of any Penn State team, earning an important sweep over George Mason, who had sat atop the EIVA standings before visiting Rec Hall. Penn State won 3-1 on Friday night before collecting a 3-0 sweep on Saturday to earn a place at the top of the conference standings alongside NJIT. Penn State hosts Charleston on Friday and Saturday this week. Team Record: 10-2

Men's Lacrosse

A bumpy start to the season continued for Penn State, as it lost handedly to No. 4 Maryland on Friday, 13-7. The two losses already match the Nittany Lions' loss total in the last two seasons. Penn State will look for its first win of the season on the road against Ohio State on Saturday. Team Record: 0-2

Women's Hockey

Fresh off clinching its first conference title in program history last week, Penn State earned a 5-2 win over Mercyhurst on Friday before suffering a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lakers on Saturday in the final game of the regular season — just its second defeat of the year. Despite that impressive record, the Nittany Lions may still need to win their conference tournament — which takes place this week — to nab an NCAA bid. The Nittany Lions have a first-round bye and will play either Syracuse, Lindenwood or RIT in the semifinals on Friday. Team Record: 16-2-2

Women's Soccer

After beginning the season with a loss at Rutgers, Penn State bounced back with two wins this week. The Nittany Lions first trounced Northwestern 4-1 on Thursday for their first win of the season, then completed their romp of the state of Illinois with a 2-0 win over the Illini on Sunday, keeping their first clean sheet of the season in the process. Erica Dambach's crew is in for another busy week, hosting Indiana on Thursday and Michigan State on Sunday. Team Record: 2-1

Men's Soccer

Jeff Cook's squad followed up on its impressive opening win against No. 21 Maryland last week with a 2-1 victory over Rutgers on Tuesday. Their home opener was spoiled by Michigan State, however. After a scoreless regulation period the Spartans scored in the extra frame to hand the Nittany Lions their first loss. Penn State visits Michigan and perennial soccer powerhouse Indiana on Wednesday and Sunday this week. Team Record: 2-1

Field Hockey

Although its opening game against Michigan scheduled for Friday was postponed, the Nittany Lions still got their season underway this weekend, falling 1-0 to Iowa in Virginia Beach. Penn State will stay in Virginia Beach for another weekend of action, taking on Northwestern on Friday before a rematch with the Hawkeyes on Sunday. Team Record: 0-1

Softball

A new era in Penn State softball began as Clarisa Crowell took charge of her first games as head coach since taking over for Amanda Lehotak in August. Jumping right into Big Ten play to begin the season, the start was bumpy. The Nittany Lions went 0-6 for the weekend in Leesburg, Florida, falling 4-0 and 4-2 to Wisconsin on Friday, 6-5 and 3-0 to Purdue on Saturday, and 8-3 and 5-1 to Northwestern on Sunday. This week, the Nittany Lions take on Iowa for a three game series from Thursday-Friday, and will play Illinois in a three-game set on Saturday and Sunday. Team Record: 0-6

Women's Golf

Penn State finished last out of 14 schools who participated in the Florida Gators Invitational last week. Freshman Victoria Tip-Aucha finished 56th individually to lead the Nittany Lions. They next compete at the Briar's Creek Invitational in Charleston, SC, in mid-March. Team Record: N/A

Women's Tennis

Penn State hosted Michigan and Michigan State this weekend and came away with one win, falling to the Wolverines on Friday 5-2 before besting the Spartans on Sunday, 4-3. They'll travel to Iowa and Nebraska this week looking to continue what has been a solid season to this point. Team Record: 5-2

Men's Tennis

Penn State has played three ranked opponents to begin the season after falling to No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday 7-0. They'll host Indiana and Purdue this weekend. Team Record: 0-3

Swimming and Diving

Penn State's women finished 10th in the Big Ten Swimming Championships last week. The standout of the event for the Nittany Lions was Marie Schobel, who finished 14th in the 200-meter backstroke. The men's event will take place this week. The Big Ten Diving Championships also took place this week. Jonah Cey was the highlight for the Nittany Lions in that competition, finishing 13th overall. Women's Record: 3-2, Men's Record: 1-3

Women's Gymnastics

In a combined meet against No. 10 Iowa, No. 7 Michigan and Rutgers, the Nittany Lions went 1-2, besting Rutgers with their 195.850 score. They travel to Ohio State next weekend for a dual meet. Team Record: 2-8

Men's Gymnastics

Penn State earned a 403.600-398.600 win over Navy in a virtual meet on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are back in action this Saturday against Minnesota. Team Record: 4-2

Track and Field