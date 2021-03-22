Four Penn State wrestlers came home with individual NCAA titles last week, headlining a week of action that brought positive results for many Nittany Lion programs. Let's recap the action, below.

Penn State wrestling crowned four individual champions Saturday night. (Jeff Roberson/AP Images)

Wrestling

Penn State's season came to a close on a high note Saturday night, as Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks all claimed individual NCAA Championships as the Nittany Lions went a perfect four-for-four in the finals. The team results were less positive, as Penn State finished second to Iowa, snapping a streak of four consecutive NCAA titles. Final Team Record: 6-0

Men's Hockey

Despite some firm advocacy from Guy Gadowsky after his team fell in overtime to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament last Monday, the Nittany Lions did not receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Four Big Ten teams — Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Notre Dame — qualified for the field of 16, the committee announced Sunday. The Nittany Lions finished the regular season in fifth place. Final Team Record: 10-12

Women's Volleyball

After a tough start, Russ Rose's team is beginning to roll. The Nittany Lions earned consecutive sweeps on the road against Michigan State last weekend, bringing their winning streak to five matches. They haven't lost a set in their last four. Penn State welcomes Wisconsin for an important Big Ten series this weekend, with both of those games airing on BTN. Team Record: 9-5

Men's Volleyball

The most important wins of the week may have been scored by the men's volleyball team. Penn State went on the road to No. 11 NJIT and claimed a pair of 3-0 wins to move into sole possession of first place in the EIVA standings. That makes it eight wins in a row for Penn State, and five consecutive sweeps as well. The Nittany Lions host Sacred Heart this weekend on Friday and Saturday. Team Record: 14-2

Women's Lacrosse

Penn State looked destined for a winless weekend against No. 15 Michigan after falling 12-9 on Friday and falling into a 4-0 hole in Saturday's game. But the Nittany Lions stormed back, eventually winning in overtime, 13-12, to snap a three-game losing skid. Penn State travels to Ohio State for games on Friday and Sunday this week, with the first of those matchups set to be aired on BTN. Team Record: 3-3

Men's Lacrosse

Things just continue to snowball for the men's lacrosse program. After coming into the season ranked in the top 5, the Nittany Lions have managed just one victory, falling again on the road against Michigan last Saturday, 14-12. Penn State will host Johns Hopkins this Sunday on ESPNU. Team Record: 1-4

Baseball

After a four-game sweep at the hands of Indiana in its last series, Penn State has split its first two games with Maryland, with the series rubber game set for Monday at 4 p.m. The Nittany Lions fell on Saturday by a heavy 19-10 score, before rebounding on Sunday with a walk-off single by Josh Spiegel to win, 6-5. After Monday's series decider, the Nittany Lions will host No. 21 Michigan for three games beginning on Friday. Team Record: 3-7

Field Hockey

Penn State put together consecutive victories for the first time this season last week, earning a pair of wins on the road against Michigan State, 5-2 and 3-0. The Nittany Lions will hit the road again this week, visiting Rutgers for a pair of games on Friday and Sunday. Team Record: 4-3

Women's Soccer

Penn State now sits tied with Rutgers atop the Big Ten standings with 19 points after scoring a pair of heavy victories last week, hammering Minnesota 3-0 at home before blasting Michigan 4-1 at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions will travel to play Iowa on Thursday and Nebraska on Sunday this week, with three games remaining on their regular season schedule. Team Record: 6-1-1

Men's Soccer

Jeff Cook's team kept the wins flowing on the pitch with an overtime victory over Northwestern on the road, thanks to a golden goal from Daniel Bloyou. The Nittany Lions trail Indiana atop the Big Ten standings by three points, and the Hoosiers have played one more game than Penn State as the result of COVID-19 cancellations. Penn State welcomes Ohio State on Tuesday and Wisconsin on Saturday. Team Record: 4-1

Women's Tennis

Penn State came away with a pair of comfortable wins last week, first dispatching Rutgers, 5-2, then handling Maryland, 6-1. The Nittany Lions head to Michigan to battle the Wolverines and Spartans on Friday and Sunday this week. Team Record: 7-5

Men's Tennis

The Nittany Lions fell twice last week, first dropping a 6-1 decision to Wisconsin before falling 4-3 at No. 45 Minnesota. Penn State hosts Iowa on Friday and Nebraska on Sunday this week. Team Record: 3-6

Swimming

Penn State's participant at the women's NCAA swimming championships last week was Marie Schobel, who finished 22nd in the 100-meter backstroke and 39th in the 200-meter backstroke. Six men's swimmers will compete in NCAAs beginning Wednesday. Team Record: N/A

Women's Gymnastics

The Nittany Lions fell in a closely contested contest on the road at Rutgers on Saturday, 195.525-195.325. They'll next head to the Big Ten Championships on Saturday. Team Record: 3-11

Men's Gymnastics

Penn State suffered a defeat to Michigan inside Rec Hall on Saturday, 414.200-400.500. The Nittany Lions now have a week of rest before the Big Ten Championships on April 3. Team Record: 4-4

Women's Golf

Penn State finished 12th at the Briar's Creek Invitational in Charleston, S.C., last week among 18 teams. The Nittany Lions head to the Pinetree Women's Collegiate in Georgia on Monday and Tuesday. Team Record: N/A

Men's Golf