It was yet another busy week in the realm of Penn State sports. Olympic wrestling spots were claimed, NCAA Tournament tickets were punched and streaks were snapped with over a dozen Penn State programs in action. Let's recap everything from the week that was, below:

Former Nittany Lion David Taylor at the Freestyle World Cup in 2018. (Charlie Neibergall/AP Images)

Wrestling

With NCAA competition finished for the year, some past and present Nittany Lions attended the United States Olympic Wrestling Team Trials in Texas over the weekend. The headliner from a Penn State perspective was Nittany Lion wrestling alumnus David Taylor. Taylor bested fellow Penn State great Bo Nickal to earn an Olympic spot at 86 kilograms. Additionally, Kyle Snyder, Thomas Gilman and Helen Maroulis earned Olympic qualification while representing the Nittany Lion wrestling club.

Baseball

Penn State picked up its first Big Ten series victory since May of 2018 last week. The Nittany Lions earned a 1-0 win over Rutgers on Friday thanks to six shutout innings from starter Bailey Dees. They then claimed a 5-1 win Saturday behind another sparking starting pitching performance from Conor Larkin. On Sunday, Penn State led 4-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, but the Scarlet Knights rallied for six runs in that frame to avoid the sweep. Penn State travels to East Lansing for two games against Michigan State and another pair of games against Purdue this week. Team Record: 6-11



Softball

A difficult season for the Nittany Lions has only continued. Penn State fell to Ohio State 2-1 in its home opener Saturday, losing second game of a doubleheader 9-3 on the same day. On Sunday, the Buckeyes bested the Nittany Lions 9-0 in five innings via the mercy rule. Penn State will try to salvage one game of the series on Monday before hosting Rutgers for four games this weekend. Team Record: 1-18

Women's Volleyball

Penn State's two games scheduled for last week against Nebraska were canceled, making it two straight weeks the Nittany Lions haven't been able to play. The did qualify for the NCAA Tournament, however, and will take on the winner of Rice and North Carolina A&T in Omaha on April 15. Team Record: 9-5

Men's Volleyball

Penn State extended its winning streak to 11 games on the road at No. 15 George Mason with a 3-0 victory last Friday, but the Patriots snapped the Nittany Lions' streak with a five-set victory on Saturday. Penn State will close out the regular season on the road at the University of Charleston on Friday and Saturday before beginning the postseason. Team Record: 17-3.

Women's Soccer

After clinching the Big Ten title with a win over Nebraska last week, Penn State punctuated what has been a solid regular season with a 6-0 victory over Maryland behind two goals each from Ally Schlegel and Frankie Tagliaferri. The Nittany Lions will begin their postseason in the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday against the winner of a first-round matchup between Indiana and Michigan. Team Record: 9-1-1

Men's Soccer

Penn State men's soccer fell just short in their bid to claim their own regular season title. The Nittany Linos played Maryland to a thrilling 2-2 draw last Wednesday to finish out their regular season. Penn State will host Ohio State as the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, with that matchup set for Saturday at a time to be announced. Team Record: 6-1-1

Field Hockey

Penn State had a rough weekend on the road in Piscataway. The Nittany Lions fell to Rutgers 3-0 on Friday, before another 1-0 defeat to the Scarlet Knights on Sunday. Penn State will host Indiana for a pair of games this weekend. Team Record: 4-5.

Men's Lacrosse

Penn State still can't establish any kind of positive momentum. After a good win over Johns Hopkins two weeks ago, the Nittany Lions suffered a 17-10 thrashing at the hands of Maryland on the road in College Park. They'll host Rutgers on Saturday hoping to bounce back. Team Record: 2-5

Women's Gymnastics

Penn State fell to West Virginia 195.950-195.325 at the NCAA Regionals. Four Nittany Lions competed individually for a spot at the NCAA Championships the next night, but none earned a score high enough to qualify. Team Record: 3-12

Men's Gymnastics

Penn State finished fifth out of seven teams at the Big Ten Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska, last week. They now await the NCAA Championships in Minneapolis on April 16. Team Record: 4-4

Track and Field

Penn State competed at the B1G Florida Invite last week, with a few athletes earning individual honors. Katie Jones finished first in the pole vault, Danae Rivers claimed victory in the 1500-meter run and Henry Zimmernam won the hammer throw. Penn State will partake in another invitational at Indiana beginning on Friday. Team Record: N/A

Men's Tennis