It was a week of finality for Penn State Athletics, as several NCAA Tournament runs came to an end. Women's Soccer, Men's Soccer and Men's Volleyball all saw excellent seasons run their course in the postseason, while baseball, softball and track and field were also in action. Let's recap all of the action, below.

Men's Volleyball

Penn State began its NCAA Tournament run last Monday with a straightforward 3-0 win over Belmont Abbey College, earning them a place in the Elite Eight against No. 4 Lewis University. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, their run ended there. No. 4 Lewis University beat Penn State, 3-0, but that scoreline didn't properly convey the competitiveness of the match. The Nittany Lions fell 25-23 in a tight first set, then dropped an equally close second set 27-25. Lewis wrapped up the win with a 25-20 third set victory, ending a season that saw Penn State claim both the EIVA regular season and tournament crowns. Team Record: 22-4

Women's Soccer

After two wins in the NCAA Tournament brought Penn State into the Sweet 16, a matchup with No. 1 overall seed Florida State proved to be a step too far. Frankie Tagliaferri briefly gave Penn State a 1-0 lead, but the Seminoles equalized about 10 minutes later. Florida State then scored twice in the game's final 30 minutes to advance. The Seminoles outshot Penn State 32-2 to end the Nittany Lions' season. Team Record: 12-3-1

Men's Soccer

Penn State men's soccer also found itself in the Sweet 16 this season, needing only just one win over UMass to get to that point. For Jeff Cook's crew, Georgetown proved to be the foil. The Hoyas went ahead 1-0 in the game's first 10 minutes before Peter Mangione equalized for the Nittany Lions. Georgetown scored twice before the break, however, and that proved too much for Penn State to overcome. Daniel Bloyou's eighth goal of the season got Penn State within one with around 30 minutes to play, but the Nittany Lions were unable to pull themselves level. Team Record: 9-2-2

Baseball

Penn State's four-game winning streak entering last weekend's series with Iowa was quickly snapped, as the Hawkeyes took the opener 4-2. Iowa followed that up with a 5-3 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday to clinch the series win. Penn State avoided the sweep with a 5-4 victory in the second leg of the doubleheader. The Nittany Lions have another busy weekend ahead of them, as they'll host Minnesota for two games and Rutgers for two games. Team Record: 13-20

Softball

It was yet another difficult weekend for Penn State softball. The Nittany Lions lost close contests in both ends of a doubleheader against Indiana last Friday, first falling 2-1 in extra innings and then losing 8-7 in the second game. Another doubleheader on Saturday wasn't as closely contested. Indiana won the first game, 4-1, then blew the Nittany Lions out in the second game, 17-0, in a game that ended in five innings due to the run rule. Penn State will visit Michigan State on Tuesday for a midweek doubleheader, then host Minnesota for four games this weekend to close out the season. Team Record: 5-30

Track and Field