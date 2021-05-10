 Penn State sports: Three programs compete in NCAA Tournament
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 06:54:32 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Campus Connection: Three programs compete in NCAAs

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98

It was a week of finality for Penn State Athletics, as several NCAA Tournament runs came to an end.

Women's Soccer, Men's Soccer and Men's Volleyball all saw excellent seasons run their course in the postseason, while baseball, softball and track and field were also in action.

Let's recap all of the action, below.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Men's Volleyball 

Penn State began its NCAA Tournament run last Monday with a straightforward 3-0 win over Belmont Abbey College, earning them a place in the Elite Eight against No. 4 Lewis University. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, their run ended there. No. 4 Lewis University beat Penn State, 3-0, but that scoreline didn't properly convey the competitiveness of the match. The Nittany Lions fell 25-23 in a tight first set, then dropped an equally close second set 27-25. Lewis wrapped up the win with a 25-20 third set victory, ending a season that saw Penn State claim both the EIVA regular season and tournament crowns.

Team Record: 22-4

Women's Soccer 

After two wins in the NCAA Tournament brought Penn State into the Sweet 16, a matchup with No. 1 overall seed Florida State proved to be a step too far. Frankie Tagliaferri briefly gave Penn State a 1-0 lead, but the Seminoles equalized about 10 minutes later. Florida State then scored twice in the game's final 30 minutes to advance. The Seminoles outshot Penn State 32-2 to end the Nittany Lions' season.

Team Record: 12-3-1

Men's Soccer 

Penn State men's soccer also found itself in the Sweet 16 this season, needing only just one win over UMass to get to that point. For Jeff Cook's crew, Georgetown proved to be the foil. The Hoyas went ahead 1-0 in the game's first 10 minutes before Peter Mangione equalized for the Nittany Lions. Georgetown scored twice before the break, however, and that proved too much for Penn State to overcome. Daniel Bloyou's eighth goal of the season got Penn State within one with around 30 minutes to play, but the Nittany Lions were unable to pull themselves level.

Team Record: 9-2-2

Baseball 

Penn State's four-game winning streak entering last weekend's series with Iowa was quickly snapped, as the Hawkeyes took the opener 4-2. Iowa followed that up with a 5-3 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday to clinch the series win. Penn State avoided the sweep with a 5-4 victory in the second leg of the doubleheader. The Nittany Lions have another busy weekend ahead of them, as they'll host Minnesota for two games and Rutgers for two games.

Team Record: 13-20

Softball 

It was yet another difficult weekend for Penn State softball. The Nittany Lions lost close contests in both ends of a doubleheader against Indiana last Friday, first falling 2-1 in extra innings and then losing 8-7 in the second game. Another doubleheader on Saturday wasn't as closely contested. Indiana won the first game, 4-1, then blew the Nittany Lions out in the second game, 17-0, in a game that ended in five innings due to the run rule. Penn State will visit Michigan State on Tuesday for a midweek doubleheader, then host Minnesota for four games this weekend to close out the season.

Team Record: 5-30

Track and Field 

Penn State hosted the Jim Thorpe Invitational this weekend, and several Nittany Lions won the individual events. On the men's side, Sincere Rhea won the men's 110-meter hurdles, Dan Dean won the men's pole vault, Joseph Kearney won the men's long jump, Lucciano Pizarro won the men's shot put, David Lucas won the men's discus, and Henry Zimmerman won the men's hammer throw. For the women, Kaite Jones won the pole vault, Taylor Givens won the long jump, Piper Kinger won the discus, and Ryan Brundage won the javelin. Penn State heads to the Big Ten Outdoor Championships this weekend.

Team Record: N/A

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2J3aS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvY2FtcHVzLWNvbm5lY3Rpb24tdGhyZWUtcHJvZ3JhbXMtY29tcGV0ZS1p bi1uY2FhcyIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZid2kucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZjYW1wdXMt Y29ubmVjdGlvbi10aHJlZS1wcm9ncmFtcy1jb21wZXRlLWluLW5jYWFzJmM1 PTIwMjI3MzMwNzkmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2Ny aXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK