For the first time since 2005, both Penn State soccer programs are in the last 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions' postseason exploits on the pitch headlined another busy week in Penn State sports as the condensed spring schedule begins to wind down. Let's recap all the action:

Women's Soccer

Two big wins for the Nittany Lions have them back in the round of 16 for the fourth season in a row. Penn State first blasted Alabama State, 5-0, to earn a matchup with 16th-seeded Vanderbilt, who the Nittany Lions dispatched 2-0. The pair of shutout victories gives Penn State seven clean sheets in 15 games this season. Things get much more challenging for Penn State now, though. Top overall seed Florida State awaits the Nittany Lions on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Team Record: 12-1-1



Men's Soccer

Back in the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row under head coach Jeff Cook, Penn State easily defeated UMass in its NCAA Tournament opener after earning a bye in the first round. The Nittany Lions opened up a 3-0 lead before eventually winning by a 4-1 scoreline. Penn State will take on No. 8 seed Georgetown on Thursday at a time to be announced. Team Record: 9-1-2



Baseball

For the first time since 2016, Penn State swept a three-game Big Ten series. The Nittany Lions swept Michigan State at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, and are now riding a four-game winning streak. Penn State won Friday's matchup 7-6, exploded for 27 runs in a 27-4 win Saturday, and finished off the sweep with a 5-3 victory on Sunday. Saturday's run barrage was one shy of Penn State's school record for runs in a game, which remains 28. The Nittany Lions will travel to Iowa for a three-game set this weekend. Team Record: 12-18



Softball

A tough season for the Nittany Lions continued over the weekend, as Penn State was swept at home by No. 19 Michigan. The Wolverines activated the mercy rule in the first two games of the series, winning each in six innings by scores of 10-0 and 12-2. The Nittany Lions managed to keep things closer on Sunday, but still fell, 5-3. They'll travel to Indiana for four games this weekend. Team Record: 5-26

Women's Lacrosse

Penn State was eliminated in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament last weekend, falling to Johns Hopkins 11-9. The Blue Jays held a 10-2 lead early in the second half, and Penn State eventually closed its deficit to two with 8:46 left, but there was no further scoring. With an NCAA bid looking unlikely, the Nittany Lions' season appears finished. Team Record: 4-9

Men's Lacrosse

A disappointing season for the men's lacrosse team also came to an end at the hands of Johns Hopkins, who thrashed the Nittany Lions 15-7 in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday. Penn State finishes the season at 4-7 after being ranked in the top 10 heading into the campaign. Team Record: 4-7

Men's Tennis

Penn State's season came to an end in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, where the Nittany Lions suffered a 4-2 loss to Nebraska, who Penn State had beaten 4-0 earlier in the season. Penn State finishes the season with a 7-10 record. Team Record: 7-10

Women's Tennis

Penn State women's tennis also suffered defeat in their first Big Ten Tournament match. Three weeks after defeating Minnesota in the regular season, the Nittany Lions were upset by the Gophers, 4-3, ending their campaign. Team Record: 10-8

Men's Golf

Penn State claimed a 10th place finish at the Big Ten Championships in Indiana last week. The Nittany Lions' top finishers in the tournament were Alec Bard and Lou Olsakovsky, who tied for 20th at 11-over for the event. Next on the schedule for Penn State is the NCAA Regional Championships on May 16. Team Record: N/A



Track and Field

Penn State claimed five individual wins at the Jesse Owens Invite at Ohio State last weekend, as Hailey Zurich won the women's pole vault, Breanna Gambrell won the women's long jump, David Lucas won the men's discus, Evan Dorenkamp won the 1500-meter run, and William Ashenfelter won the men's 800-meter run. Penn State will host the Jim Thorpe Invite next weekend before heading to the Big Ten Championships. Team Record: N/A

Looking Ahead