 Penn State sports: Soccer programs make splash, baseball busts out bats
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 09:53:37 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Campus Connection: Soccer programs make splash, baseball busts out bats

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98

For the first time since 2005, both Penn State soccer programs are in the last 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions' postseason exploits on the pitch headlined another busy week in Penn State sports as the condensed spring schedule begins to wind down.

Let's recap all the action:

Women's Soccer 

Two big wins for the Nittany Lions have them back in the round of 16 for the fourth season in a row. Penn State first blasted Alabama State, 5-0, to earn a matchup with 16th-seeded Vanderbilt, who the Nittany Lions dispatched 2-0. The pair of shutout victories gives Penn State seven clean sheets in 15 games this season. Things get much more challenging for Penn State now, though. Top overall seed Florida State awaits the Nittany Lions on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Team Record: 12-1-1


Men's Soccer 

Back in the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row under head coach Jeff Cook, Penn State easily defeated UMass in its NCAA Tournament opener after earning a bye in the first round. The Nittany Lions opened up a 3-0 lead before eventually winning by a 4-1 scoreline. Penn State will take on No. 8 seed Georgetown on Thursday at a time to be announced.

Team Record: 9-1-2


Baseball 

For the first time since 2016, Penn State swept a three-game Big Ten series. The Nittany Lions swept Michigan State at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, and are now riding a four-game winning streak. Penn State won Friday's matchup 7-6, exploded for 27 runs in a 27-4 win Saturday, and finished off the sweep with a 5-3 victory on Sunday. Saturday's run barrage was one shy of Penn State's school record for runs in a game, which remains 28. The Nittany Lions will travel to Iowa for a three-game set this weekend.

Team Record: 12-18


Softball 

A tough season for the Nittany Lions continued over the weekend, as Penn State was swept at home by No. 19 Michigan. The Wolverines activated the mercy rule in the first two games of the series, winning each in six innings by scores of 10-0 and 12-2. The Nittany Lions managed to keep things closer on Sunday, but still fell, 5-3. They'll travel to Indiana for four games this weekend.

Team Record: 5-26

Women's Lacrosse 

Penn State was eliminated in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament last weekend, falling to Johns Hopkins 11-9. The Blue Jays held a 10-2 lead early in the second half, and Penn State eventually closed its deficit to two with 8:46 left, but there was no further scoring. With an NCAA bid looking unlikely, the Nittany Lions' season appears finished.

Team Record: 4-9

Men's Lacrosse 

A disappointing season for the men's lacrosse team also came to an end at the hands of Johns Hopkins, who thrashed the Nittany Lions 15-7 in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday. Penn State finishes the season at 4-7 after being ranked in the top 10 heading into the campaign.

Team Record: 4-7

Men's Tennis 

Penn State's season came to an end in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, where the Nittany Lions suffered a 4-2 loss to Nebraska, who Penn State had beaten 4-0 earlier in the season. Penn State finishes the season with a 7-10 record.

Team Record: 7-10

Women's Tennis 

Penn State women's tennis also suffered defeat in their first Big Ten Tournament match. Three weeks after defeating Minnesota in the regular season, the Nittany Lions were upset by the Gophers, 4-3, ending their campaign.

Team Record: 10-8

Men's Golf 

Penn State claimed a 10th place finish at the Big Ten Championships in Indiana last week. The Nittany Lions' top finishers in the tournament were Alec Bard and Lou Olsakovsky, who tied for 20th at 11-over for the event. Next on the schedule for Penn State is the NCAA Regional Championships on May 16.

Team Record: N/A


Track and Field 

Penn State claimed five individual wins at the Jesse Owens Invite at Ohio State last weekend, as Hailey Zurich won the women's pole vault, Breanna Gambrell won the women's long jump, David Lucas won the men's discus, Evan Dorenkamp won the 1500-meter run, and William Ashenfelter won the men's 800-meter run. Penn State will host the Jim Thorpe Invite next weekend before heading to the Big Ten Championships.

Team Record: N/A

Looking Ahead

After a week off, Penn State men's volleyball enters the NCAA Tournament on Monday, taking on Belmont Abbey in a play-in game in Columbus at 5 p.m. The winner advances to play Lewis on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2J3aS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvY2FtcHVzLWNvbm5lY3Rpb24tc29jY2VyLXByb2dyYW1zLW1ha2Utc3Bs YXNoLWJhc2ViYWxsLWJ1c3RzLW91dC1iYXRzIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmJ3aS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmNhbXB1cy1jb25uZWN0aW9uLXNvY2Nlci1wcm9ncmFt cy1tYWtlLXNwbGFzaC1iYXNlYmFsbC1idXN0cy1vdXQtYmF0cyZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMDc5JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==