The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an unorthodox calendar for Penn State athletics and athletic departments around the country. That means there's plenty to monitor across Penn State's athletic programs, with Penn State wrestling picking up a big win, women's hockey inching close to a conference title and men's lacrosse set to begin its season. Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial

Penn State wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson earned his 200th dual meet victory, defeating No 2 Michigan (Mark Selders, Penn State Athletics)

Wrestling

No. 3 Penn State earned a massive 18-13 win on the road against No. 2 Michigan to earn Cael Sanderson his 200th dual meet victory as head coach. Now in his 15th season, Sanderson holds a remarkable 200-26-2 record. Aaron Brooks, Carter Starocci, Brady Barge, Nick Lee, Roman Bravo-Young and Robert Howard earned wins for the Nittany Lions. Penn State hosts Ohio State on Friday at 7 p.m. That match will air on BTN. Team Record: 4-0

Women's Volleyball

A 2-0 start to the season for Russ Rose and his crew was spoiled by No. 5 Minnesota last weekend. Playing two matches on consecutive days against the Golden Gophers, the Nittany Lions fell 3-1 on Saturday night before another defeat in a five-set thriller on Sunday night. The Nittany Lions will take a Wednesday trip to Ohio State to battle the Buckeyes before hosting Indiana for a pair of matches on Friday and Saturday. Team Record: 2-2

Women's Basketball

After a four-game win streak injected plenty of positivity into the 2020 season for the Lady Lions, a pair of double-digit losses to No. 15 Indiana and Michigan State have dampened the mood a bit. The Lady Loins sit at 8-9 overall and 5-8 in the Big Ten in Carolyn Kieger's second season in charge. They're 11th in the Big Ten as of Monday evening, and will visit Iowa on Thursday and Nebraska on Sunday. Team Record: 8-9

Women's Hockey

Penn State continued what is easily the best season in program history by sweeping RIT last week. Ranked No. 8 and closing in on their first every regular season conference title, Jeff Kampersal and his team will travel to RIT for another series against the Tigers this weekend. Team Record: 13-1-2

Women's Lacrosse

No. 21/18 Penn State earned a thumping win over Rutgers in its season opener on Sunday, handling the Scarlet Knights 20-11 as Kristin O'Neill scored four goals. They host No. 8 Maryland on Sunday in a game that should prove highly consequential in the Big Ten standings at the end of the season. Team Record:: 1-0

Men's Volleyball

After beginning its season by taking three wins from four matches against Ohio State and sweeping two meetings with Saint Francis, Penn State turned in an up-and-down weekend against NJIT, winning 3-1 on Saturday before losing 3-0 Sunday. The Nittany Lions sit in second place among six teams in an EIVA conference that has been thinned out due to dropouts related to the pandemic. They travel to Sacred Heart this weekend. Team Record: 6-2

Men's Gymnastics

Penn State men's gymnastics followed up a win over Nebraska on Sunday with a 405.500-403.900 loss at Ohio State on Sunday. They return to action this weekend in Iowa City against the Hawkeyes. Team Record: 3-1

Women's Gymnastics

After a trip to No. 28 Maryland which yielded a first win of the season for Penn State, the Nittany Lions found themselves unable to follow up, falling at home to No. 20 Illinois. No. 26 Ohio State visits Rec Hall on Sunday. Team Record: 1-4

Men's Golf

A trip to Gainesville for the Florida Gators Invitational saw the Nittany Lions finish last in.a 21-team field. Penn State's best player for the two-day event was Alec Bard, who shot 1 over par and finished tied for 59th. Penn State's next scheduled event will take place in March. Team Record: N/A

Women's Tennis

Penn State women's tennis got a visit from the state of Indiana's Big Ten schools last week, splitting two matches against Indiana and Purdue. Sitting at 2-1 for the season, the Nittany Lions travel to Rutgers and Maryland this weekend. Team Record: 2-1

Getting Started